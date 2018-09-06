NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / Shares of GameStop were roaring on Wednesday as speculation again rose that the company's management is in discussions to sell the company. Shares of Walmart were also in the green on positive remarks from a Barclays analyst.

GameStop Corp.

Walmart Inc.

GameStop Corp. shares closed up 15.73% on about 17.4 million shares traded yesterday. The stock was one of the biggest gainers on the NYSE after reports indicated there may be takeover interest of the company. According to reports, GameStop is working with a financial advisor on a potential sale. Both Sycamore Partners and Apollo Group have been reportedly interested in the company. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink remarked, "While strategic alternatives have been explored in the past we think depressed trading valuation, recent cleansing of real estate portfolio, and flexible lease structures (<2 years) make the business more attractive now than before." It was in June that GameStop confirmed that it was "in exploratory discussions with third parties regarding a potential transaction."

Walmart Inc. shares were up 1.32% at Wednesday's close as investors reacted to Barclays reiterating an "overweight" rating on the stock and forecasting that investments of the company in its store experience will pay dividends. Analyst Karen Short of the firm noted, "We believe that Walmart will be able to sustain comp gains over peers going forward." She added, "We believe this is a function of a stronger assortment, improved quality of fresh products, goals for stores to be 'clean, fast, and friendly,' wage increases [etc.]" It was just last month that the retailer had posted better numbers than expected in sales. Walmart reported its highest domestic same-store sales growth in over a decade for the second quarter. Short has a price target of $110 on the stock. She also said, "Walmart has regained momentum as evidenced by 15 consecutive quarters of positive traffic growth. We see further room for [the retailer's] investments to drive comps." In separate news, Sen. Bernie Sanders as well as Rep. Rho Khanna, have introduced legislation against large corporations such as Amazon and Walmart, called the "BEZOS Act" which would tax corporations for every dollar that their low wage workers receive in government assistance. "Our legislation gives large, profitable employers a choice: Pay workers a living wage or pay for the public assistance programs their low-wage employees are forced to depend upon," Sanders stated.

