NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / Hewlett Packard Enterprise and PepsiCo both ended the week in the red. Neither had any remarkable news but PepsiCo did change its CEO last week and get a downgrade from a Macquarie Research analyst and HPE announced new hybrid cloud data protection and copy data management solutions for its intelligent storage portfolio.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares were down 4.21% this past Friday on about 12.7 million shares traded. There was no particular news from the company to explain the decline. It was last week that HPE announced new hybrid cloud data protection and copy data management solutions for its intelligent storage portfolio. The company said that the new capabilities allow customers to increase operational efficiency by up to 95%, enable faster back up to the cloud, and reduce cloud storage costs by up to 20x2. “Businesses need a built-for-cloud approach to data protection and copy data management on premises and in the cloud for simple and efficient data mobility,” said Patrick Osborne, Vice President of Secondary Storage and Big Data product management at the company. He added, “The solutions and services announced today enable HPE 3PAR and HPE Nimble Storage customers to effortlessly orchestrate intelligent, multi-tiered data protection from on premises arrays to the public cloud – driven by policy and business need.”

PepsiCo, Inc. shares were down a modest 0.11% on roughly 3.4 million shares traded on Friday. The beverage company lost a veteran of 24 years last week. Former CEO Indra Nooyi is out and now Ramón Laguarta is in and will oversee the Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Tropicana, Gatorade, and Quaker brands. Under Nooyi’s leadership, PepsiCo’s revenue grew by 80%. Macquarie Research recently downgraded the company citing that revenue growth is becoming more expensive. Analyst Caroline Levy cut her rating on PepsiCo from "outperform" to "neutral" and cut her price target from $122 to $107. Recently the company had reported fiscal third quarter results that were ahead of expectations but Levy noted margin fell on more brand spending, currency-driven increases in input costs abroad and higher freight costs. She wrote in a note, "Organic sales growth will require more investment," and "we believe these pressures will remain a drag on margins."

