NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Shares of New Age Beverages Corporation continued to soar on Thursday as more traders digested the announcement from the company on Wednesday about it launching a portfolio of beverages infused with cannabidiol (CBD) at the National Association of Convenience Stores show Oct. 7 to 10 in Las Vegas. Shares of Northrop Grumman were down nearly 4% despite several big contracts awarded to its business units.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

New Age Beverages Corporation

https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=NBEV

Northrop Grumman Corporation

https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=NOC

New Age Beverages Corporation shares closed up nearly 80% on Thursday with almost 126 million shares traded. This was a wild increase in trading volume compared to usual as average trading volume for the stock is only around 3.2 million shares. The stock also soared to a new high of $7.85. It was day two of gains for the company after it announced on Wednesday that it plans to launch a portfolio of beverages infused with cannabidiol (CBD) at the National Association of Convenience Stores show Oct. 7 to 10 in Las Vegas. New Age Beverages said it would be meeting with some major retailers during the event and "taking orders on a first-come, first-serve basis, given anticipated demand." Zach Ross, Brand Marley Marketing Manager for the company, commented, ?We believe we have developed unique consumer insights and accessed superior technology in CBD-infused beverages over the past year, and we are excited to share those insights with key retail partners. We believe we are in a position to bring national leadership to this emerging growth segment, and intend to launch the most efficacious and safe CBD-infused products for consumers, with the most responsible marketing and education to a segment that has potential to be transformative to healthy functional beverages.?

Access RDI?s New Age Beverages Corporation Research Report at:

https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=NBEV

Northrop Grumman Corporation shares were down 3.47% at the close on Thursday with almost 2.5 million shares traded. The drop was despite the company's business segment, Innovation Systems, recently securing a modification contract valued at $22 million from the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland. The deal calls for procuring the full-rate production of Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile?s 7th lot. Work related to the deal is scheduled to be completed by March 2020. Company?s another business division Aerospace Systems, also recently secured a delivery order to procure two engineering development model operational test program sets for supporting the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work related to the deal will be carried out in Melbourne, FL. This contract, valued at $31 million, was awarded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, NJ. The deal is expected to be completed by September 2021.

Access RDI?s Northrop Grumman Corporation Research Report at:

https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=NOC

Our Actionable Research on New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com

https://www.accesswire.com/512352/Todays-Research-Reports-on-Stocks-to-Watch-New-Age-Beverages-and-Northrop-Grumman