NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2018 / Nike shares took a tumble after Wall Street learned that the company missed expectations with gross margins in the first quarter. It also didn?t help that the Company did not raise its second quarter guidance. Shares of Papa John?s International saw a big pop after a CNBC report indicated that founder John Schnatter may want to buy the company, though Schnatter denied the report.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

NIKE, Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NKE

Papa John's International, Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PZZA

NIKE, Inc. shares dropped 1.29% on Wednesday despite the sport apparel company reporting a beat in both the top and bottom line for the first quarter. While earnings and revenue topped analysts' expectations, gross margins had missed expectations. Nike had posted $0.67 in adjusted earnings per share on $9.95 billion in revenues. Analysts were waiting for adjusted earnings per share of $0.63 and revenues of $9.94 billion. "Nike's Consumer Direct Offense, combined with our deep line up of innovation, is driving strong momentum and balanced growth across our entire business," CEO Mark Parker said in the earnings release. Parker also spoke about the controversial Colin Kaepernick campaign ad during the call, and said he was very proud of it. "How we look at it is how do we connect and engage in a way that's relevant and inspiring to the consumers that we're here to serve," he told analysts. "Our brand strength ... is a key dimension that contributes to the ongoing momentum that we're building across the Nike portfolio." Other athletes in the campaign are Lebron James and Serena Williams. He remarked, "These are actually very inspiring athletes, and again we feel like that campaign has delivered on that message in a way that's really connected with people around the world." Street was disappointed as the management did not raise its guidance despite a sales boost from its Colin Kaepernick ad campaign.

Access RDI?s NIKE, Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NKE

Papa John's International, Inc. shares saw a jump in share price after it was revealed that the pizza company's ousted founder John Schnatter may be looking to buy the company. The stock closed up 8.50% on a CNBC report that Schnatter has reached out to a number of private equity firms in recent weeks to discuss partnering in a bid to buy the company. Unnamed sources said that Schnatter is looking for money to help support an offer but already several private equity firms have turned him down due to fearing risking their reputation. It was earlier this year that Schnatter was ousted by the company as Chairman after it was discovered he had said racist remarks on a conference call. Schnatter, through a spokesman, has denied the report. "John Schnatter has not reached out to or had any discussions with any private equity firm or any other entity about buying Papa John's," the spokesman said in a statement. "Any such report about a potential transaction involving Mr. Schnatter is totally and completely false."

Access RDI?s Papa John's International, Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PZZA

Our Actionable Research on NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) and Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com