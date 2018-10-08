NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / Pyxus International was a big winner on Friday despite any news, but recently the company’s indirect Canadian subsidiary, Goldleaf Pharm, had received its Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) cultivation license from Health Canada. Shares of Toyota were little changed despite the company announcing two recalls.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Pyxus International, Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PYX

Toyota Motor Corporation

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TM

Pyxus International, Inc. shares closed up 16.25% on Friday with about 2.7 million shares traded. Trading volume was more than twice as high as usual for the stock. While there was no news on Friday, the global agriculture company recently announced that its indirect Canadian subsidiary, Goldleaf Pharm Inc., has received its Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) cultivation license from Health Canada. The license was awarded September 28, 2018, and allows Goldleaf Pharm to begin cultivating medicinal cannabis at its Simcoe, Ontario facility. Goldleaf Pharm's co-founder, Larry Huszczo, remarked, "This is an important step, and an exciting time, for us at Goldleaf Pharm. We have a state of the art 20,000 square foot indoor growing facility, and recently acquired 20-acres of adjacent property, giving us the ability to expand to more than 700,000 square feet of production space to cultivate cannabis. I am very proud of our team, which has worked diligently to meet Health Canada's requirements."

Access RDI’s Pyxus International, Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PYX

Toyota Motor Corporation shares closed fairly flat on Friday with a modest loss of 0.56%. The Japanese automaker has said that it is recalling 2.4 million Prius hybrids around the world because of the risk of them stalling while driving. The recall affects about 807,000 Toyota Prius cars in the U.S. and it covers certain 2010 to 2014 Prius hybrids and certain 2012 to 2014 Prius V hybrids. Toyota said that the defect occurs in "rare situations" where a vehicle fails to "enter a fail-safe driving mode in response to certain hybrid system faults." According to the company, "the vehicle could lose power and stall. While power steering and braking would remain operational, a vehicle stall while driving at higher speeds could increase the risk of a crash." No crashes, injuries, or deaths have been linked to the issue. The automaker is also recalling certain 2018 to 2019 Tundra pickup trucks and Sequoia SUVs, as well as 2019 Avalon cars, to repair an airbag defect. This will affect 188,000 vehicles worldwide roughly with 168,000 in the United States. "Due to inappropriate programming in the airbag electronic control unit (ECU), a fault may be erroneously detected during vehicle startup which would disable one or more of the sensors used to detect crashes," Toyota said. The company added, "This could result in the side and curtain shield airbags and/or front and knee airbags not deploying as designed in a crash. As a result, there is an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash and regulatory requirements in certain markets may not be met."

Access RDI’s Toyota Motor Corporation Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TM

Our Actionable Research on Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com

View source version on accesswire.com:View source version on accesswire.com:View source version on accesswire.com: