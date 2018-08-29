Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Sears Holdings and Walmart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Stocks of both, Sears as well as Walmart closed higher in Tuesday trading. Sears Holdings Corporation?s stock surged as the company announced expansion of its tire installation service. There was no major news for Walmart other than the fact that starting Monday, Moosejaw is being featured on the Walmart's website with its own, online destination.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Sears Holdings Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SHLD

Walmart Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=WMT

Shares of Sears Holdings Corporation surged 12.61 percent to close at $1.25 on Tuesday, after they announced expansion of full-service tire installation and balancing for customers who purchase any brand of tires?including DieHard?on Amazon.com. The program was first launched at 47 Sears Auto Centers in eight metropolitan areas, the Ship-to-Store tire solution, which is available nationwide including Alaska and Hawaii. The vice president and general manager of Sears Automotive, Mike McCarthy said "The response from Amazon customers around this program has been extremely positive. Our competitive bundled price for tire installation, which includes the installation of the tire, wheel balancing, valve stem or tire pressure monitor rebuild kit and the tire disposal fee is resonating with these customers. We're thrilled to extend this valuable service across even more areas and into hundreds of additional stores. Providing excellent auto service, such as fast installation and free Performance Snapshot evaluations, is at the core of our business and partnerships. By working with Amazon, we're proud to further meet and surpass that commitment, thanks to the ease and convenience of their program."

Access RDI?s Sears Holdings Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SHLD

Walmart Inc.?s shares climbed 1.62 percent to close at $96.07 despite any major news yesterday. It was earlier in the week that the company reported that Moosejaw, edgy outdoor-gear company, will be featured on Walmart's website with its own, online destination. Last week, the company announced that it has hired more than 206,000 veterans and promoted more than 30,000 to roles with higher pay in lieu of its goal in May 2015 to hire 250,000 veterans. According to Brig. Gen. Gary Profit, senior director of military programs at Walmart, ?As we approach the Labor Day holiday, I?m reminded that work is a beautiful thing, and for transitioning veterans, finding that sense of purpose is often lost after separation from service. Veterans shouldn?t have to worry about finding employment, so Walmart is here to help service members figure out their new path through civilian life and, for many, start their careers as we?ve seen with the 30,000 promoted since the launch of the Commitment.?

Access RDI?s Walmart Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=WMT

Our Actionable Research on Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SEARS HOLDINGS CORP 12.61% 1.25 Delayed Quote.-65.08%
WAL-MART STORES 1.62% 96.07 Delayed Quote.-2.71%

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:56pOrigin Gold nominates Dr. Kevin Telmer to its Advisory Board
AQ
02:56pSeven Stars Cloud (to be renamed Ideanomics) and DBOT Announce FINRA Approval
PR
02:56pReed Sensor Market by Type, Contact Position, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:56pREPEAT -- GrowLife, Inc. Adds Los Angeles Retail and West Coast Fulfillment Center to Expanding North American Footprint
GL
02:55pAMERICAS PETROGAS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:55pDYCOM INDUSTRIES : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:55pHOPTO INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:55pCOMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:55pFABASOFT AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
02:55pPACIFIC GREEN TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Innovative Fleet Management Pricing Agreement Structure For Marketing Its Exhaust Gas Scrubbing System To Ship Owners & Charterers
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions
2GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
3BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “We’ve replaced static departm..
4U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
5LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL) : LEOVEGAS PUBL : Group launches BetUK as new sports betting brand in the UK

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.