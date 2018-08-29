NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Stocks of both, Sears as well as Walmart closed higher in Tuesday trading. Sears Holdings Corporation?s stock surged as the company announced expansion of its tire installation service. There was no major news for Walmart other than the fact that starting Monday, Moosejaw is being featured on the Walmart's website with its own, online destination.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Sears Holdings Corporation

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SHLD

Walmart Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=WMT

Shares of Sears Holdings Corporation surged 12.61 percent to close at $1.25 on Tuesday, after they announced expansion of full-service tire installation and balancing for customers who purchase any brand of tires?including DieHard?on Amazon.com. The program was first launched at 47 Sears Auto Centers in eight metropolitan areas, the Ship-to-Store tire solution, which is available nationwide including Alaska and Hawaii. The vice president and general manager of Sears Automotive, Mike McCarthy said "The response from Amazon customers around this program has been extremely positive. Our competitive bundled price for tire installation, which includes the installation of the tire, wheel balancing, valve stem or tire pressure monitor rebuild kit and the tire disposal fee is resonating with these customers. We're thrilled to extend this valuable service across even more areas and into hundreds of additional stores. Providing excellent auto service, such as fast installation and free Performance Snapshot evaluations, is at the core of our business and partnerships. By working with Amazon, we're proud to further meet and surpass that commitment, thanks to the ease and convenience of their program."

Access RDI?s Sears Holdings Corporation Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SHLD

Walmart Inc.?s shares climbed 1.62 percent to close at $96.07 despite any major news yesterday. It was earlier in the week that the company reported that Moosejaw, edgy outdoor-gear company, will be featured on Walmart's website with its own, online destination. Last week, the company announced that it has hired more than 206,000 veterans and promoted more than 30,000 to roles with higher pay in lieu of its goal in May 2015 to hire 250,000 veterans. According to Brig. Gen. Gary Profit, senior director of military programs at Walmart, ?As we approach the Labor Day holiday, I?m reminded that work is a beautiful thing, and for transitioning veterans, finding that sense of purpose is often lost after separation from service. Veterans shouldn?t have to worry about finding employment, so Walmart is here to help service members figure out their new path through civilian life and, for many, start their careers as we?ve seen with the 30,000 promoted since the launch of the Commitment.?

Access RDI?s Walmart Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=WMT

Our Actionable Research on Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

