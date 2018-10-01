NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / It was a day of losses for struggling retailers Sears and J.C. Penney, both hitting brand new lows on Friday. J.C. Penney announced that it is losing its CFO while Sears shares hit under $1.00 for the first time.

Sears Holdings Corporation shares were down 4.18% on Friday and sank to a new low of 82 cents. Friday marked the first time that the company saw its stock hit under $1 a share. With the stock's new all-time low at under $ 1.00 the company is at risk of having its stock be delisted from the Nasdaq. Recently CEO Eddie Lampert's hedge fund, ESL Investments, released a proposal to restructure the company in order to avoid bankruptcy. The company has a large debt payment to be made this month. The grappling retailer recently announced also that it will close another 46 stores across the U.S. in November. "The company is looking for ways to increase liquidity, but that continues to be challenging," Moody's senior analyst Christina Boni told CNBC. "Albeit they've had some success improving their maturity profile, the company is still not generating cash flow."

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. shares were down 4.05% on Friday on trading volume almost two times higher than usual. The struggling retail company hit a new low of $1.55 after the company said that its CFO of just fourteen months would be departing. CFO Jeffrey Davis is leaving J.C. Penney for Qurate Retail. Davis stated, "I am grateful for my time with the Company, leading some of the most talented teams in retail during a time of transition. I have every confidence that JCPenney has the experience and determination to persevere and strengthen its position as one of America?s leading retailers." Jerry Murray, senior vice president of finance, will serve as interim CFO. Shares are now down 47% year to date. "While there have been some recent green shoots in the company's business trends, including the recovery in the women's apparel business, success in Sephora and continued strength in active, [Penney] is in need of more consistency in its performance," said Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey. According to Telsey, the departure of Davis "creates another overhang (in addition to the CEO vacancy) to the J.C. Penney story."

