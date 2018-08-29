Log in
Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Snap and Bilibili

0
08/29/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Snap shares closed lower on Tuesday despite a latest report by eMarketer confirming that Snapchat is the most popular social network among US teenagers?. Bilibili?s stock surged higher on an upbeat financial results.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Snap Inc.
https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=SNAP

Bilibili Inc.
https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=BILI

Snap Inc.?s stocks finished 4.40 percent lower to settle at $11.29. The shares dropped despite the eMarketer report that ?Snapchat surpassed Facebook as the most popular social network among US teens. Snapchat will continue to add users ages 12 to 17, while Facebook will continue to lose users in that cohort. In fact, we estimate Snapchat will add 1.2 million new users in that age group by 2022, while Facebook will lose 2.2 million.? Earlier in the month, the company reported earnings for 2nd quarter. Snap Inc.?s revenue increased 44% to $262 million in 2nd quarter of 2018, compared to revenue of $182 million in 2nd quarter of 2017, while the company?s net loss decreased 20% to $353 million, compared to a net loss of $443 million year over year. Snap CEO and Co-Founder, Evan Spiegel said ?We are excited by the progress we have been making and are optimistic about the opportunities ahead as we continue to invest in innovation.?

Access RDI?s Snap Inc. Research Report at:
https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=SNAP

Shares of Bilibili Inc., a leading online entertainment platform in China, closed higher by 13.44 percent at $13.08 on Tuesday after they released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company?s total net revenues increased to $155.1 million, representing an increase of 76% from the same period of 2017. Average Monthly Active Users reached 85 million, a growth of 30% and Average monthly paying users reached 3 million, a growth of 177%. Adjusted Net loss per share was reported at 2 cents, much better than the street?s expectation of loss per share of 9 cents. Mr. Sam Fan, Chief Financial Officer of Bilibili said, ?Our total revenues grew by 76% year-over-year to RMB1 billion in the second quarter. Revenue contribution from our advertising, live broadcasting and value-added services continues to grow. As we ramp up our commercialization strategy for non-gaming businesses, we aim to further broaden our reach, increase our brand equity and further diversify our revenue streams. The strong growth we are seeing in the number of paying users demonstrates our heightened monetization potential and gives us great confidence in our ability to convert even more paying users and expand our top-line.?

Access RDI?s Bilibili Inc. Research Report at:
https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=BILI

Our Actionable Research on Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BILIBILI INC - ADR 13.44% 13.08 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SNAP INC -4.40% 11.29 Delayed Quote.-22.72%

© Accesswire 2018
