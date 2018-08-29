NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Snap shares closed lower on Tuesday despite a latest report by eMarketer confirming that Snapchat is the most popular social network among US teenagers?. Bilibili?s stock surged higher on an upbeat financial results.

Snap Inc.

Bilibili Inc.

Snap Inc.?s stocks finished 4.40 percent lower to settle at $11.29. The shares dropped despite the eMarketer report that ?Snapchat surpassed Facebook as the most popular social network among US teens. Snapchat will continue to add users ages 12 to 17, while Facebook will continue to lose users in that cohort. In fact, we estimate Snapchat will add 1.2 million new users in that age group by 2022, while Facebook will lose 2.2 million.? Earlier in the month, the company reported earnings for 2nd quarter. Snap Inc.?s revenue increased 44% to $262 million in 2nd quarter of 2018, compared to revenue of $182 million in 2nd quarter of 2017, while the company?s net loss decreased 20% to $353 million, compared to a net loss of $443 million year over year. Snap CEO and Co-Founder, Evan Spiegel said ?We are excited by the progress we have been making and are optimistic about the opportunities ahead as we continue to invest in innovation.?

Shares of Bilibili Inc., a leading online entertainment platform in China, closed higher by 13.44 percent at $13.08 on Tuesday after they released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company?s total net revenues increased to $155.1 million, representing an increase of 76% from the same period of 2017. Average Monthly Active Users reached 85 million, a growth of 30% and Average monthly paying users reached 3 million, a growth of 177%. Adjusted Net loss per share was reported at 2 cents, much better than the street?s expectation of loss per share of 9 cents. Mr. Sam Fan, Chief Financial Officer of Bilibili said, ?Our total revenues grew by 76% year-over-year to RMB1 billion in the second quarter. Revenue contribution from our advertising, live broadcasting and value-added services continues to grow. As we ramp up our commercialization strategy for non-gaming businesses, we aim to further broaden our reach, increase our brand equity and further diversify our revenue streams. The strong growth we are seeing in the number of paying users demonstrates our heightened monetization potential and gives us great confidence in our ability to convert even more paying users and expand our top-line.?

