Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Snap and Constellation Brands

10/05/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / Negative remarks and concerns from an analyst at Citi and an analyst at Evercore is what dragged shares of Snap lower on Thursday. Both analysts lowered their price targets to $7 and downgraded their ratings. Shares of Constellation Brands were in the green on strong second quarter results that beat expectations and a raised EPS outlook.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Snap Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SNAP

Constellation Brands, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=STZ

Snap Inc. shares were down 5.22% on about 36.5 million shares traded on Thursday. The parent company of the SnapChat app saw its shares sink to a new low of $7.56 after receiving negative comments from analysts who also cut their price targets on the stock to $7. Citi analyst Mark May reiterated a sell rating on the stock and reduced his price target from $8 to $7. According to May, it was a string of recent executive departures, deteriorating user trends, and poor guidance that led to his downgrade. Evercore analyst Anthony DiClemente cut his price target from $9 to $7 while reiterating an underperform rating. Along with May's concerns about the executive departures, Evercore is also troubled by them as well as user trends. Despite the stock dropping this week it was reported that the company's CEO Evan Spiegel is still Forbes? youngest billionaire.

Access RDI?s Snap Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SNAP

Constellation Brands, Inc. shares were up 5.38% at the close on Thursday on nearly 7.5 million shares traded. The alcohol giant reported second quarter earnings that beat expectations. For the second quarter, the maker of Modelo and Corona reported that adjusted EPS grew 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted EPS of $2.87 beat analysts? estimate of $2.59. The company has raised its outlook for 2019 to a range of $9.60 to $9.75. Previously the company was expecting a range of $9.40 to $9.70. Revenue of $2.30 billion for the fiscal second quarter was up from the company?s revenue of $2.09 billion in the same quarter a year ago. It was also ahead of the $2.25 billion that analysts had expected. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.

Access RDI?s Constellation Brands, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=STZ

Our Actionable Research on Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) and Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONSTELLATION BRANDS 5.38% 222.1 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
SNAP INC -5.22% 7.8 Delayed Quote.-46.61%

© Accesswire 2018
