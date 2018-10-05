NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / Square made a big announcement on Thursday announcing that it would start letting qualified shoppers finance in-store purchases of big-ticket items. Barnes & Noble had its own exciting news announcing that it may be exploring a sale.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Square, Inc.

https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=SQ

Barnes & Noble, Inc.

https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=BKS

Square, Inc. share were down 2.55% at the close on Thursday with about 13.8 million shares traded. Despite the drop, the company led by Twitter's Jack Dorsey, made an announcement about the company pushing into lending. Square will be offering a new installments option that will be available for purchases of $250 to $10,000. Through Square Installments, the company will extend credit to the customers of merchants that use its technology to accept payments online and in-store for purchases. They will be able to repay in fixed payments each month over a period of either three, six, or twelve months. The interest rates will range between 0 and 24 percent. "We built a tool, typically available to larger businesses, that helps sellers offer financing to their end customers," Jacqueline Reses, head of Square Capital, stated. "For the customers, it is an easy way to manage larger payments in such a way that you can have an easy fixed monthly payment."

Access RDI?s Square, Inc. Research Report at:

https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=SQ

Barnes & Noble, Inc. shares were up nearly 22% on Thursday with about 9.2 million shares traded. The news that the company may be putting itself up for sale had traders cheering. The retailer announced that it is looking into strategic alternatives for the company, which could include a sale or going private. Barnes & Noble said that it would "enter into a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company." The Board of Directors has appointed a Special Committee of independent directors, comprised of Mark Carleton, Paul Guenther, Patricia Higgins and Kimberley Van Der Zon, to lead the strategic review process. "If they can pull something out to save the company that would be great, but they have a real uphill climb," said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners. "They've hung in there despite Amazon and all the rest of it. But the bookstore that solely sells books and periodicals is unfortunately a relic of the past."

Access RDI?s Barnes & Noble, Inc. Research Report at:

https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=BKS

Our Actionable Research on Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) and Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com