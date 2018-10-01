NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / Shares of Tesla were deep in the red this past Friday as traders absorbed the news that CEO Elon Musk was being sued by the SEC for fraud. Shares of NVIDIA Corporation saw a gain of over 5% as traders digested a new price target upgrade, the highest on Wall Street, from Evercore ISI.

Tesla, Inc. shares were plummeting in Friday's session on news that its CEO Elon Musk has been charged with fraud by the SEC. Shares closed down 13.90% on about 33.6 million shares on Friday and were down 13% in extended hours trading last Thursday when the news surfaced. The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a lawsuit against Musk for fraud, according to court documents filed Thursday. Sources close to Tesla also said to CNBC that the company was also expecting to be sued, but that didn't happen. According to the SEC, Musk issued "false and misleading" statements and failed to properly notify regulators of material company events. "A chairman and CEO of a public company has important responsibilities to shareholders," the co-director of the SEC's division of enforcement, Stephanie Avakian, stated. "Those responsibilities include the need to be scrupulous and careful about the truth and accuracy of statements made to the investing public, whether those statements are made in traditional forms such as a press release or an earnings call or through less formal methods such as Twitter or other social media." The SEC settled the charges with Tesla over Elon Musk's bid to take the company private over the weekend where Musk and Tesla will pay $20 million each. Musk will also step down as chairman of the board.

NVIDIA Corporation shares were up 5.09% at Friday's close on about 17.7 million shares traded. The stock saw its trading volume almost double after getting an upgrade from an Evercore ISI analyst. Analyst C J Muse has raised his price target on NVIDIA shares to $400 from $300 and has reiterated an "outperform" rating. According to Muse, he sees the company "as being on the cusp of a tipping point in the company becoming the AI [artificial intelligence] standard platform." He wrote in a note, "We hosted investor meetings with NVDA?s CEO (Jensen Huang), CFO (Colette Kress) and IR team (Simona Jankowski and Shawn Simmons) in New York City over the last three days. Management?s major focus throughout meetings revolved around NVDA?s platform based approach for accelerated computing, along with stressing the three primary drivers for Turing including high-end gaming, rendering and Inference. As for our takeaways, we believe investors were more appreciative of Nvidia?s opportunity set in creating the AI Industry standard (at least vs. last year). This includes the coupling of NVDA?s full stack solution (from silicon to software) along with its unparalleled scale which creates a positive feedback loop within deep learning. In turn, this enhances the company?s competitive positioning and serves to accelerate market growth as NVDA is able to redesign the entire stack to optimize for specific end market domains. We have seen AWS do this. We have seen x86 do this. We have seen ARM do this? now it?s NVDA?s time." The analyst's price target is the highest on Wall Street right now.

