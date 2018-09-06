Log in
Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Tilray and Cronos

09/06/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / Despite Citron Research saying it is shorting Tilray, the stock has seen a big week of gains with more gains on Wednesday. There was no news from the company however. Shares of Cronos Group also galloped ahead on the news that it has inked a partnership with organism company Ginkgo Bioworks to produce cultured cannabinoids.

Tilray, Inc.
Cronos Group Inc.
Tilray, Inc. shares were up 16.69% at the close on Wednesday with around 20.3 million shares traded. The stock hit a brand new high of $97.36 yesterday after seeing gains in Tuesday's session as well. There was no news to explain the move from the company but it may have been buying from institutional investors as well as anticipation of Canada beginning legal recreational marijuana sales next month. Recently Citron Research's Andrew Left said the firm is shorting the stock. In a tweet, Citron Research wrote, "Citron LOVED $TLRY at $26 but now we are SHORTING stock. Cowen lowered est and still raised tgt $62 only shows "RETAIL INVESTORS GONE MAD" and forgot $TLRY went public at $17 - 6 weeks ago. We would expect an equity raise at these levels. By far most expensive in space." The sentiment of the investment newsletter had little impact on shares this week.

Cronos Group Inc. shares exploded on Wednesday and helped send shares of other legal marijuana stocks higher as well. The Canadian marijuana company gained 11.66% at the close on significant volume traded. The stock traded a little over 82 million shares compared to an average of just around 10 million shares. It was a partnership announced with organism company Ginkgo Bioworks Inc., where the companies will produce cultured cannabinoids, that sent shares higher. As part of the partnership, Ginkgo will complement Cronos Group's technologies for producing a full spectrum of cannabinoids. Cronos Group CEO Mike Gorenstein remarked, "Cronos Group is building the world's most innovative cannabinoid platform. The potential uses of cannabinoids are vast, but the key to successfully bringing cannabinoid-based products to market is in creating reliable, consistent, and scalable production of a full spectrum of cannabinoids, not just THC and CBD. We are thrilled to partner with Ginkgo; their biological engineering capabilities and disruptive technology platform are unrivaled. Together we can revolutionize the cannabis industry." GMP Equity Research raised its stock price target on Cronos to $17. "With Ginkgo, Cronos has entered the major leagues in cannabinoid research,? said GMP analysts led by Martin Landry. "Under a scenario where Ginkgo succeeds in producing cannabinoids at scale, this technology could be a game changer to reduce production costs. In addition, it could be a major differentiation factor for Cronos in terms of product offering, being able to offer large quantities of rare cannabinoids in a cost effective manner," they added. Shares hit a brand new high of $13.39 yesterday.

Our Actionable Research on Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

https://www.accesswire.com/511449/Todays-Research-Reports-on-Stocks-to-Watch-Tilray-and-Cronos
© Accesswire 2018
