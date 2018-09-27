NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2018 / Twenty-First Century Fox and Disney both saw subtle gains in Wednesday?s session after Disney consented to Twenty-First Century Fox selling its remaining stake in British media and telecommunications company Sky Plc to Comcast.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. shares were up an even 1% in Wednesday's trading session at the close. It was reported yesterday that the company has agreed to sell its 39 percent stake in European Sky PLC to Comcast Corp. Both companies announced the deal on Wednesday. It was this past weekend that Comcast outbid Fox in an auction to take control of Sky. Comcast won with a $40 billion offer. It was in June that Walt Disney Co. agreed to acquire Fox for $71.3 billion. This deal included the 39% stake in Sky. Disney has consented to sell the stake in Sky to Comcast. Fox stated, "When we launched Sky in 1989 it was four channels produced from a prefab structure in an industrial park on the fringes of west London. We bet -- and almost lost -- the farm on launching a business that many didn't think was such a good idea." Sky Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch stated, "Nearly 30 years ago Rupert Murdoch took a risk to launch Sky and in the process changed the way we watch television forever. With 21CF announcing its intention to sell its shares to Comcast we close one chapter while simultaneously opening another."

The Walt Disney Company shares were up 1.39% at the close on a little over 11 million shares traded. The company has agreed to allow 21st Century Fox to sell its remaining 39 percent stake in Sky to Comcast. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, said in a statement, "Along with the net proceeds from the divestiture of the RSNs, the sale of Fox's Sky holdings will substantially reduce the cost of our overall acquisition and allow us to aggressively invest in building and creating high-quality content for our direct-to-consumer platforms to meet the growing demands of viewers." Iger had said in the past that Sky was a ?crown jewel? in his $71 billion pursuit of 21st Century Fox assets.

