Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Walt Disney and Stitch Fix

09/21/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Walt Disney shares were rising on Thursday as the company?s ESPN+ streaming service hit one million subscribers in just five months. Shares of Stitch Fix were in the red after a downgrade from Piper Jaffray.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

The Walt Disney Company
https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=DIS

Stitch Fix, Inc.
https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=SFIX

The Walt Disney Company shares closed up 1.67% on Thursday with about 7.1 million shares traded. It was revealed this week that Walt Disney's ESPN+, a streaming service for the dedicated sports fan, launched in April, now has one million paid subscribers. "Reaching one million paid subscribers is an important milestone for any video subscription service, but reaching this benchmark in such a short amount of time is an incredible testament to the teams from DTCI and ESPN who have worked tirelessly to bring this product to market and continually improve it since our April launch," said Kevin Mayer, chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, The Walt Disney Company. "We're thrilled so many sports fans have quickly come to love the service. The future is bright and we believe growth will continue as we add features, distribution partners and more exclusive content in the coming months." The streaming service offers a comprehensive portfolio of games from a wide variety of sports.

Access RDI?s The Walt Disney Company Research Report at:
https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=DIS

Stitch Fix, Inc. shares closed down 11.57% yesterday on roughly 9.4 million shares. The company saw its shares slide after receiving a downgrade from Piper Jaffray analyst Erinn Murphy. The analyst has downgraded shares from "overweight" to "neutral" but upped its price target from $29 to $43. Among the reasons for the downgrade, one was the risk that Amazon poses to the company. ?We continue to like the development of the business model, appreciate its value for softlines vendors in addition to customers and acknowledge management's execution YTD,? Murphy said. According to her, maintaining the current valuation demands a high degree of execution. "Bottom line, at current levels, we believe the smallest hint of pressure from any one (or multiple) of these factors could be a significant negative catalyst for SFIX shares." Stitch Fix will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full year of 2018 results after the markets close on Oct. 1, 2018.

Access RDI?s Stitch Fix, Inc. Research Report at:
https://www.rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=SFIX

Our Actionable Research on The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STITCH FIX INC -11.57% 41.66 Delayed Quote.61.29%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.67% 111.62 Delayed Quote.3.82%

© Accesswire 2018
