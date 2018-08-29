Today's Research Reports on Torstar, TVA Group, BCE and Cineplex

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Torstar Corporation

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TS-B.TO

TVA Group Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TVA-B.TO

BCE Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BCE.TO

Cineplex Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CGX.TO

Torstar's stock had no change Tuesday, to close the day at $1.20. The stock recorded a trading volume of 22,931 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 31,602 shares. In the last year, Torstar's shares have traded in a range of 1.15 - 1.92. The stock is currently trading 37.50% below its 52 week high. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $1.23 is below its 200-day moving average of $1.52. Shares of Torstar have fallen approximately 29.82 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Torstar Corporation Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TS-B.TO

On Tuesday, shares of TVA Group recorded a trading volume of 7,100 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 3,236 shares. The stock ended the day 2.00% higher at 2.55. The stock is currently trading 48.28% below its 52-week high with a 52-week trading range of 2.44 - 4.93. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $3.07 is below its 200-day moving average of $3.45. Shares of TVA Group have fallen approximately 36.88 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's TVA Group Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TVA-B.TO

BCE's stock edged 0.32% lower Tuesday, to close the day at $53.34. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1,440,455 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1,264,104 shares. In the last year, BCE's shares have traded in a range of 52.90 - 62.90. The stock is currently trading 15.20% below its 52 week high. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $54.56 is below its 200-day moving average of $54.73. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 17.49. Shares of BCE have fallen approximately 11.66 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's BCE Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BCE.TO

On Tuesday, shares of Cineplex recorded a trading volume of 269,997 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 237,150 shares. The stock ended the day 0.28% lower at 32.36. The share price has gained 17.42% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 27.56 - 40.69. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $30.41 is below its 200-day moving average of $30.50. Shares of Cineplex Inc. are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 23.95. Shares of Cineplex have fallen approximately 13.31 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Cineplex Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CGX.TO

Our Actionable Research on Torstar Corporation (TSX:TS-B.TO) and TVA Group Inc. (TSX:TVA-B.TO) and BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE.TO) and Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com