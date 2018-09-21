Today's Research Reports on Trending Tickers: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and BioLineRx

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Wall Street closed up on Thursday as upbeat economic data and strong corporate earnings helped buoy equities. Unemployment dropped by 3000 to a seasonally adjusted level of 201,000 last week, its lowest since November 1969. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.95 percent to close at 26,656.98, while the S&P 500 Index hiked 0.78 percent to close at 2,930.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.98 percent to close at 8,028.23.

According to Paul Brigandi, managing director and head of trading for Direxion, ?Fundamentally and technically, the market is really strong right now. Corporate earnings have been good, and economic data has been really good. At the same time, there?s a sense that China?s most recent trade retaliation wasn?t as severe as expected, which led to some optimism and relief that the situation may not turn into a full-blown trade war.?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' stock jumped 26.56% Thursday, to close the day at $19.11. The stock recorded a trading volume of 14,998,627 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 2,717,031 shares. In the last year, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' shares have traded in a range of 12.77 - 41.20. The share price has gained 49.65% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $14.21 is below its 200-day moving average of $17.65. Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals have gained roughly 40.83 percent in the past month and are down 36.53 percent year-to-date.

On Thursday, shares of BioLineRx recorded a trading volume of 3,374,991 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 276,712 shares. The stock ended the day 16.14% higher at $1.08. The share price has fallen 19.4% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.78 - 1.34. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.90 is equal to its 200-day moving average of $0.90. Shares of BioLineRx have gained roughly 21.35 percent in the past month and are down 0.92 percent year-to-date.

