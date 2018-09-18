Log in
Today's Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Alibaba and Amazon

09/18/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2018 / U.S. equities retreated from records Monday as President Donald Trump plans to announce an additional $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese products. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.35 percent to close at 26,062.12, while the S&P 500 Index shed 0.56 percent to close at 2,888.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.1.43 percent to close at 7,865.75.

?Indeed, China is the source of more than half of U.S. imports of the products on the $200 billion list, so alternative suppliers will be hard to find. If the tariff rate is set at only 10%, the impact will also be largely offset by the renminbi?s 6% fall against the dollar since the middle of June,? said Capital Economics? chief Asia economist, Mark Williams. ?The damage from the latest escalation of the trade conflict on China?s economy will be small?much less than 0.5% of GDP, even if policy is not loosened further,? he added.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BABA

Amazon.com, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AMZN

Alibaba's stock moved 3.55% lower Monday, to close the day at $158.89. The stock recorded a trading volume of 20,423,197 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 22,012,968 shares. In the last year, Alibaba's shares have traded in a range of 152.85 - 211.70. The share price has gained 3.95% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $173.73 is below its 200-day moving average of $186.05. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 47.19. Shares of Alibaba have fallen roughly 8.04 percent in the past month and are down 7.85 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Alibaba Group Holding Limited Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BABA

On Monday, shares of Amazon recorded a trading volume of 7,050,192 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 4,574,452 shares. The stock ended the day 3.16% lower at $1,908.03. The share price has fallen 6.95% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 931.75 - 2,050.50. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $1,912.59 is above its 200-day moving average of $1,687.63. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 151.11. Shares of Amazon have gained roughly 1.37 percent in the past month and are up 63.15 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Amazon.com, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AMZN

Our Actionable Research on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com

https://www.accesswire.com/512122/Todays-Research-Reports-on-Trending-Tickers-Alibaba-and-Amazon
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -3.55% 158.89 Delayed Quote.-7.85%
AMAZON.COM -3.16% 1908.03 Delayed Quote.68.47%

