Today's Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Alibaba and Pinduoduo

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / U.S. markets plunged on Thursday as the 10-year U.S. treasury note hit its highest level since 2011, dampening investors' enthusiasm for stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.75 percent to close at 26,627.48, while the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.82 percent to close at 2,901.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.81 percent to close at 7,879.51. Additionally, private payrolls rose by 230,000 in September, compared to August with 168,000 jobs.

?We?ve had really strong data and commentary from Fed officials, which is bullish for equities, but that comes with the side effect of having people think we should expect more inflation and interest-rate increases, which in turn is a negative for equities,? according to the vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab, Randy Frederick.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BABA

Pinduoduo Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PDD

Alibaba's stock moved 3.84% lower Thursday, to close the day at $156.13. The stock recorded a trading volume of 32,176,131 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 21,408,590 shares. In the last year, Alibaba's shares have traded in a range of 152.85 - 211.70. The share price has gained 2.15% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $167.42 is below its 200-day moving average of $183.61. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 46.37. Shares of Alibaba have fallen roughly 8.4 percent in the past month and are down 9.45 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Alibaba Group Holding Limited Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BABA

On Thursday, shares of Pinduoduo recorded a trading volume of 6,939,792 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 8,015,300 shares. The stock ended the day 13.62% lower at $22.70. The share price has fallen 25.52% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 17.20 - 30.48. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $22.55 is above its 200-day moving average of $22.23. Shares of Pinduoduo have gained roughly 9.4 percent in the past month and are down 14.98 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Pinduoduo Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PDD

Our Actionable Research on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE :BABA ) and Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ :PDD ) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com