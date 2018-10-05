Today's Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Amarin

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / U.S. markets plunged on Thursday as the 10-year U.S. treasury note hit its highest level since 2011, dampening investors' enthusiasm for stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.75 percent to close at 26,627.48, while the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.82 percent to close at 2,901.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.81 percent to close at 7,879.51. Additionally, private payrolls rose by 230,000 in September, compared to August with 168,000 jobs.

?We?ve had really strong data and commentary from Fed officials, which is bullish for equities, but that comes with the side effect of having people think we should expect more inflation and interest-rate increases, which in turn is a negative for equities,? according to the vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab, Randy Frederick.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' stock moved 17.4% lower Thursday, to close the day at $15.33. The stock recorded a trading volume of 18,964,436 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 2,065,495 shares. In the last year, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' shares have traded in a range of 3.01 - 22.39. The share price has gained 409.3% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $17.11 is above its 200-day moving average of $12.61. Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals have gained roughly 0.13 percent in the past month and are up 316.58 percent year-to-date.

On Thursday, shares of Amarin recorded a trading volume of 51,498,908 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 11,552,256 shares. The stock ended the day 11.48% higher at $20.29. The share price has fallen 1.02% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 2.35 - 20.50. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $6.22 is above its 200-day moving average of $3.82. Shares of Amarin have gained roughly 516.72 percent in the past month and are up 405.99 percent year-to-date.

