Today's Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Aurora Cannabis and Aphria

10/08/2018 | 02:03pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / U.S. equities plunged on Friday as concerns over rising interest rates countered upbeat economic data. U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.7 percent, its lowest since 1969, while wages rose by 2.8 percent in September, compared to the last year of the same month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.68 percent to close at 26,447.05, while the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.55 percent to close at 2,885.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.16 percent to close at 7,788.45.

According to Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, &#8220;Wages are definitely trending higher, which is an alarming point for the market. That will likely keep the bond market under pressure, which means that yields will move higher and the dollar will continue to strength. All of that will weigh on stocks.&#8221; &#8220;I&#8217;m cautiously optimistic about equities going forward, but we&#8217;re looking at a lot of volatility in the short term and I believe we&#8217;re entering a defensive market,&#8221; he added.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Aurora Cannabis Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ACBFF

Aphria Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=APHQF

Aurora Cannabis' stock jumped 4.36% Friday, to close the day at $9.872. The stock recorded a trading volume of 6,312,772 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 6,213,231 shares. In the last year, Aurora Cannabis' shares have traded in a range of 2.11 - 12.30. The share price has gained 367.87% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $7.733 is above its 200-day moving average of $6.679. Shares of Aurora Cannabis have gained roughly 60 percent in the past month and are up 29.38 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Aurora Cannabis Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ACBFF

On Friday, shares of Aphria recorded a trading volume of 916,146 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 1,807,701 shares. The stock ended the day 0.71% lower at $12.59. The share price has fallen 36.64% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 5.07 - 19.87. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $13.46 is above its 200-day moving average of $9.87. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 93.26. Shares of Aphria have fallen roughly 18.72 percent in the past month and are down 14.64 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Aphria Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=APHQF

Our Actionable Research on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX:ACBFF) and Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA&#174; charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA&#174; and Chartered Financial Analyst&#174; are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513599/Todays-Research-Reports-on-Trending-Tickers-Aurora-Cannabis-and-Aphria



Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC -0.61% 16.31 Delayed Quote.-12.78%
AURORA CANNABIS INC 5.35% 12.81 Delayed Quote.33.44%

© Accesswire 2018
