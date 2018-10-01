Log in
Today's Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Aurora Cannabis and Ascendis Pharma

10/01/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / Major U.S. markets finished flat on Friday. For the third quarter, the S&P 500 Index jumped over 7 percent, its best quarter since 2013, while the Dow Jones spiked over 9 percent. The Nasdaq posted a gain of over 7 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.07 percent to close at 26,458.31, while the S&P 500 Index closed flat at 2,913.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.05 percent to close at 8,046.35.

According to Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial, ?October is probably one of the more misunderstood months.?

?It is best known for some spectacular crashes, like 1929, 1987 and 2008 ? but the reality is it isn?t that bad overall, it is more an extremely volatile month. August and September historically can be weak, and this opens the door for the seasonally bullish fourth quarter, kicking off with October,? he added.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Aurora Cannabis Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ACBFF

Ascendis Pharma A/S
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ASND

Aurora Cannabis' stock jumped 7.18% Friday, to close the day at $9.60. The stock recorded a trading volume of 9,355,732 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 5,779,465 shares. In the last year, Aurora Cannabis' shares have traded in a range of 2.11 - 12.30. The share price has gained 354.98% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $7.00 is above its 200-day moving average of $6.63. Shares of Aurora Cannabis have gained roughly 43.71 percent in the past month and are up 25.82 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Aurora Cannabis Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ACBFF

On Friday, shares of Ascendis Pharma recorded a trading volume of 179,859 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 124,736 shares. The stock ended the day 6.62% higher at $70.86. The share price has fallen 7.96% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 31.56 - 76.99. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $69.15 is above its 200-day moving average of $67.06. Shares of Ascendis Pharma have fallen roughly 0.17 percent in the past month and are up 76.88 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Ascendis Pharma A/S Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ASND

Our Actionable Research on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX :ACBFF) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ : ASND) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S 6.62% 70.86 Delayed Quote.76.88%
AURORA CANNABIS INC 6.25% 12.41 Delayed Quote.29.27%

© Accesswire 2018
