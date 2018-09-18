Today's Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Aurora Cannabis and Cannabis Sativa

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2018 / U.S. equities retreated from records Monday as President Donald Trump plans to announce an additional $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese products. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.35 percent to close at 26,062.12, while the S&P 500 Index shed 0.56 percent to close at 2,888.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.1.43 percent to close at 7,865.75.

?Indeed, China is the source of more than half of U.S. imports of the products on the $200 billion list, so alternative suppliers will be hard to find. If the tariff rate is set at only 10%, the impact will also be largely offset by the renminbi?s 6% fall against the dollar since the middle of June,? said Capital Economics? chief Asia economist, Mark Williams. ?The damage from the latest escalation of the trade conflict on China?s economy will be small?much less than 0.5% of GDP, even if policy is not loosened further,? he added.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis' stock jumped 17.74% Monday, to close the day at $7.6765. The stock recorded a trading volume of 23,906,599 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 3,187,752 shares. In the last year, Aurora Cannabis' shares have traded in a range of 2.11 - 12.30. The share price has gained 263.82% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $5.81 is below its 200-day moving average of $6.60. Shares of Aurora Cannabis have gained roughly 54.56 percent in the past month and are up 0.61 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Aurora Cannabis Inc. Research Report at:

On Monday, shares of Cannabis Sativa recorded a trading volume of 766,298 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 131,488 shares. The stock ended the day 32.82% higher at $5.18. The share price has fallen 46.82% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 1.92 - 9.74. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $3.20 is below its 200-day moving average of $3.84. Shares of Cannabis Sativa have gained roughly 81.75 percent in the past month and are down 19.31 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Cannabis Sativa, Inc. Research Report at:

Our Actionable Research on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX : ACBFF ) and Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB : CBDS ) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

