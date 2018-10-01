Today's Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Bilibili and iQIYI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / Major U.S. markets finished flat on Friday. For the third quarter, the S&P 500 Index jumped over 7 percent, its best quarter since 2013, while the Dow Jones spiked over 9 percent. The Nasdaq posted a gain of over 7 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.07 percent to close at 26,458.31, while the S&P 500 Index closed flat at 2,913.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.05 percent to close at 8,046.35.

According to Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial, ?October is probably one of the more misunderstood months.?

?It is best known for some spectacular crashes, like 1929, 1987 and 2008 ? but the reality is it isn?t that bad overall, it is more an extremely volatile month. August and September historically can be weak, and this opens the door for the seasonally bullish fourth quarter, kicking off with October,? he added.

Bilibili's stock jumped 3.53% Friday, to close the day at $13.48. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4,112,006 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 5,718,712 shares. In the last year, Bilibili's shares have traded in a range of 9.09 - 22.70. The share price has gained 48.29% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $12.15 is below its 200-day moving average of $13.02. Shares of Bilibili have gained roughly 5.07 percent in the past month and are up 19.93 percent year-to-date.

On Friday, shares of iQIYI recorded a trading volume of 9,645,752 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 16,947,573 shares. The stock ended the day 2.45% lower at $27.07. The share price has fallen 41.44% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 15.30 - 46.23. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $27.86 is above its 200-day moving average of $26.96. Shares of iQIYI have fallen roughly 6.33 percent in the past month and are up 74.08 percent year-to-date.

