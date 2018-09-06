Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Today's Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Cloudera and MongoDB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / Major U.S. equities were mixed on Wednesday with tech stocks posting worst daily drop since July dragging Nasdaq lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.09 percent to close at 25,974.99, while the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.28 percent to close at 2,888.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.19 percent to close at 7,995.17.

?I don?t see any specific catalyst pushing tech lower, and it?s pretty quiet from the perspective of news about these stocks, which makes me think this is a classic sector rotation,? said managing director for trading at Evercore ISI, Douglas DePietro. ?These groups have been outperforming, and this could be an example of investors taking profits, particularly since September is a historically turbulent month and a lot of big banks and brokerage houses have been encouraging their clients to lighten up on their tech exposure,? DePietro said.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Cloudera, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CLDR

MongoDB, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=MDB

Cloudera's stock moved 4.38% lower Wednesday, to close the day at $14.41. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4,928,364 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1,723,835 shares. In the last year, Cloudera's shares have traded in a range of 12.57 - 22.42. The share price has gained 14.64% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $14.13 is below its 200-day moving average of $15.83. Shares of Cloudera have gained roughly 6.11 percent in the past month and are down 12.77 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Cloudera, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CLDR

On Wednesday, shares of MongoDB recorded a trading volume of 1,778,045 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 907,131 shares. The stock ended the day 2.19% lower at $72.04. The share price has fallen 3.21% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 24.62 - 74.43. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $62.82 is above its 200-day moving average of $48.48. Shares of MongoDB have gained roughly 24.44 percent in the past month and are up 142.72 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's MongoDB, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=MDB

Our Actionable Research on Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com

https://www.accesswire.com/511453/Todays-Research-Reports-on-Trending-Tickers-Cloudera-and-MongoDB
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLOUDERA INC -4.38% 14.41 Delayed Quote.-12.77%
MONGODB INC -2.19% 72.04 Delayed Quote.142.72%

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:38pBARNES & NOBLE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:38pFrom a Blaze in Buffalo to Distress in Dallas, Football Fans Around the Country Feel the Burn
PR
01:37pNEMETSCHEK : Singapore’s Surbana Jurong and GRAPHISOFT enter into strategic partnership
PU
01:37pSP A/S : 06 September 2018 - Insider´s Trading
PU
01:37pDHX MEDIA : Wildbrain commissioned by coolabi to produce original clangers toy-play series exclusively for youtube
PU
01:37pIMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Bank loans
PU
01:37pNESTLE : Nespresso revives Zimbabwe’s coffee production
PU
01:37pFREEZE TAG : To Launch Four Additional ZeeTours™ Tour Routes
PU
01:37pDOMINION ENERGY : SCANA sale clears another hurdle, shifting focus to SC regulators
AQ
01:36pLIVE INVESTOR CONFERENCE & WEBINAR : Cannabis Industry Companies Present September 12
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
3AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells U.S. generics assets to India's bargain-hunting Aurobindo
4GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
5SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.