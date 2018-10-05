Today's Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Shopify and Dropbox

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / U.S. markets plunged on Thursday as the 10-year U.S. treasury note hit its highest level since 2011, dampening investors' enthusiasm for stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.75 percent to close at 26,627.48, while the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.82 percent to close at 2,901.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.81 percent to close at 7,879.51. Additionally, private payrolls rose by 230,000 in September, compared to August with 168,000 jobs.

?We?ve had really strong data and commentary from Fed officials, which is bullish for equities, but that comes with the side effect of having people think we should expect more inflation and interest-rate increases, which in turn is a negative for equities,? according to the vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab, Randy Frederick.

Shopify's stock moved 7.05% lower Thursday, to close the day at $148.91. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1,929,924 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1,401,810 shares. In the last year, Shopify's shares have traded in a range of 89.35 - 176.60. The share price has gained 66.66% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $149.80 is above its 200-day moving average of $146.63. Shares of Shopify have gained roughly 1.76 percent in the past month and are up 47.44 percent year-to-date.

On Thursday, shares of Dropbox recorded a trading volume of 5,866,726 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 5,157,198 shares. The stock ended the day 6.51% lower at $24.54. The share price has fallen 43.59% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 24.17 - 43.50. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $26.90 is below its 200-day moving average of $30.01. Shares of Dropbox have fallen roughly 8.98 percent in the past month and are down 13.83 percent year-to-date.

