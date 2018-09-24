Today's Research Reports on Trending Tickers: TransEnterix and Neovasc

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2018 / U.S. markets were mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones managing to close at an all-time high despite a plunge in technology and internet stocks. Investors appear to be cautious as a potential trade war looms. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.32 percent to close at 26,743.50, while the S&P 500 Index declined 0.04 percent to close at 2,929.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 0.51 percent to close at 7,986.96. Trade tension between U.S. and China continues as President Donald Trump announced almost $500 billion tariffs on Chinese goods.

According to Peter Lazaroff, co-chief investment officer at Plancorp, ?We don?t have a full-out trade war, and at this point, most people understand the impact of what?s happened so far won?t be too big on margins. And since earnings and revenue growth are as high as they?ve ever been, it?s perfectly fair for stocks to be at records.?

?However, given that valuations are pretty high, the prospect of our getting a pullback should be at the forefront of investors? minds. That would just be part of a healthy, functioning market, however. Overall markets aren?t euphoric or complacent about the risks out there,? he added.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

TransEnterix, Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TRXC

Neovasc Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NVCN

TransEnterix's stock moved 0.15% higher Friday, to close the day at $6.47. The stock recorded a trading volume of 14,352,200 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 6,958,046 shares. In the last year, TransEnterix's shares have traded in a range of 1.20 - 6.84. The share price has gained 439.17% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $5.30 is above its 200-day moving average of $3.63. Shares of TransEnterix have gained roughly 27.67 percent in the past month and are up 234.72 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's TransEnterix, Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TRXC

On Friday, shares of Neovasc recorded a trading volume of 3,158,551 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 16,088,804 shares. The stock ended the day 7.14% higher at $3.00. The share price has fallen 17.81% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.02 - 3.65. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.04 is below its 200-day moving average of $0.05. Shares of Neovasc are down 95 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Neovasc Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NVCN

Our Actionable Research on TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com