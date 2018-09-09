Today's Vision Rayford and Riley Fuzzel Family Eye Care Helps Your Kids See Success Today!

SPRING, Texas, Sept. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Struggles in school are commonly related to poor vision and, if not addressed, can lead to trouble focusing, reoccurring headaches, and behavior issues. Today’s Vision Family Eye Care is dedicated to the success of children in school and recognizes the significant role eyesight plays in how students understand learning principles. Currently, the practice is offering a back to school bonus for parents that allows them to receive 20% off of their child’s second complete pair of glasses.

Back-to-School academic progress begins with unique optometrists. “Learning and knowledge begin with your child’s eyes,” said Dr. Kris Patel, owner of Today’s Vision Family Eye Care in Spring, Texas, “School success is the ability to view the details for true results.”

It takes a straightforward solution for children to see what they are missing. No matter their age, eyes play an essential part in focus and learning. Fuzzy vision leads to fuzzy understanding and glasses for kids are critical to a proper learning atmosphere.

Parents may be unsure whether or not their child needs glasses. There are a few signs to pay attention to. Body languages can determine what a child sees or does not see clearly. The most common eyesight problems found in children are near and farsightedness. These are evident through squinting, tilting their head or covering one eye. Other symptoms may be that a child is holding devices close to their eyes, sitting close to the television, rubbing their eyes or complaining of headaches and eye pains.

Children have a tendency to be rough on glasses. Obtaining a backup pair of glasses can assure that a child’s vision is safe with any accident that may arise. Whether a child is in sports, or loses their glasses, an extra pair would be ideal for protection. Sight has an impact on visualization, and an extra pair of glasses can be the safety harness for your child’s needs and continued success.

Today’s Vision Family Eye Care provides eye and contact lens exams, eye disease assessments, and Orthokeratology or (Ortho-k) . Ortho-K is a unique procedure that can help people see clearly. The professional services offered also include contact lenses, custom eyeglasses, sunglasses, eye allergies, dry eyes, eye disease treatment and management, and senior eye care.

Detection of vision problems should begin at an early age. Today’s Vision Family Eye Care in Spring, Texas has two locations to choose from: 2319 Rayford Road #200, Spring, TX 77386, (281-601-1001) and 2833 Riley Fuzzel Road #300, Spring, TX 77386, (281) 719-9926.

Success begins with seeing and provides opportunities for the future. Today’s Vision Family Eye Care believes that patients benefit by using advanced treatment options which embrace cutting-edge technologies for vision care.



