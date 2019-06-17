Todd Neiberger Joins TTN as Chief Financial Officer

Jeff St. Pierre, President and Chief Executive Officer of TTN Fleet Solutions, announced today the hiring of Todd Neiberger as Chief Financial Officer. Reporting directly to St. Pierre, Neiberger will oversee strategic growth and mergers and acquisitions for the company — along with managing accounting, reporting, and financial planning for TTN.

"Todd's diverse leadership experiences line up well with where we are in the lifecycle of our business," St. Pierre explained. "Poised to enter a new phase of entrepreneurial and technological expansion, we'll benefit from not only his financial background, but also his experience managing growth and developing teams."

"We're growing rapidly, expanding our services, and reaching more customers than at any point in our history," St. Pierre continued. "We expect that to accelerate as we introduce new products and services over the next 12 months, and we'll benefit from Todd's strong, executive leadership as the needs of our business and the impact we have on our industry continue to intensify."

Prior to joining TTN, Neiberger served for seven years as Chief Financial Officer of Magpul Industries, headquartered in Austin. Prior to Magpul Industries, Todd was the Chief Financial Officer of Kroll Factual Data for 16 years. His experience includes managerial and executive positions at both private equity and publicly held companies ranging in size from $65 million to $455 million in revenue. Neiberger has proven leadership in building high performing companies with strong EBITDA growth.

"I'm looking forward to contributing to the continued growth of TTN Fleet Solutions," Neiberger said. "When I look at what's ahead for this company, I see an organization with the potential to dominate the transportation maintenance and repair space with a significant, technology-based, competitive advantage. That's something I'm very much looking forward to being a part of."

Neiberger lives in Argyle, Texas with his wife, Lisa Neiberger, and their three daughters, Alyssa, Emily and Payton.

TTN Fleet Solutions helps customers achieve better business results with industry-leading vehicle maintenance and repair technology and services. The company offers emergency roadside assistance, towing and accident management, scheduled and preventive maintenance, and call center solutions.

For more information, visit www.ttnfleetsolutions.com or call (800) 825-4138.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005823/en/