Todd Neiberger Joins TTN as Chief Financial Officer

Jeff St. Pierre, President and Chief Executive Officer of TTN Fleet
Solutions, announced today the hiring of Todd Neiberger as Chief
Financial Officer. Reporting directly to St. Pierre, Neiberger will
oversee strategic growth and mergers and acquisitions for the company —
along with managing accounting, reporting, and financial planning for
TTN.
"Todd's diverse leadership experiences line up well with where we are in
the lifecycle of our business," St. Pierre explained. "Poised to enter a
new phase of entrepreneurial and technological expansion, we'll benefit
from not only his financial background, but also his experience managing
growth and developing teams."
"We're growing rapidly, expanding our services, and reaching more
customers than at any point in our history," St. Pierre continued. "We
expect that to accelerate as we introduce new products and services over
the next 12 months, and we'll benefit from Todd's strong, executive
leadership as the needs of our business and the impact we have on our
industry continue to intensify."
Prior to joining TTN, Neiberger served for seven years as Chief
Financial Officer of Magpul Industries, headquartered in Austin. Prior
to Magpul Industries, Todd was the Chief Financial Officer of Kroll
Factual Data for 16 years. His experience includes managerial and
executive positions at both private equity and publicly held companies
ranging in size from $65 million to $455 million in revenue. Neiberger
has proven leadership in building high performing companies with strong
EBITDA growth.
"I'm looking forward to contributing to the continued growth of TTN
Fleet Solutions," Neiberger said. "When I look at what's ahead for this
company, I see an organization with the potential to dominate the
transportation maintenance and repair space with a significant,
technology-based, competitive advantage. That's something I'm very much
looking forward to being a part of."
Neiberger lives in Argyle, Texas with his wife, Lisa Neiberger, and
their three daughters, Alyssa, Emily and Payton.
TTN Fleet Solutions helps customers achieve better business results with
industry-leading vehicle maintenance and repair technology and services.
The company offers emergency roadside assistance, towing and accident
management, scheduled and preventive maintenance, and call center
solutions.
For more information, visit www.ttnfleetsolutions.com
or call (800) 825-4138.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005823/en/