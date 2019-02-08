Tofane Global : Completes Acquisition of iBASIS with Combined Revenue Total Now Estimated at USD 1+ Billion

Tofane
Global (TOFANE), the leading communications solutions group enabling
operators and digital players worldwide, confirms today the closing of
its acquisition of iBASIS,
formerly a Royal KPN
N.V. company.
Combined with its September 2018 acquisition of Altice Europe N.V.
international voice carrier business in France, Portugal, and the
Dominican Republic, TOFANE now owns and operates all companies, which
will be consolidated under the new iBASIS, rebranded to launch at
closing.
As a result, iBASIS represents an estimated USD 1+ billion in annual
revenue, becomes the third largest wholesale voice operator, services
1,000+ customers worldwide, and brings together 300 employees across 18
offices on four continents.
iBASIS will retain its long-standing partnership with KPN for voice,
roaming, mobile data, transmission, and IoT. Both Altice Europe N.V. and
iBASIS customers immediately benefit from the strength of combined
markets coverage, voice volumes, and expanded portfolio of mobile data
and Internet of Things solutions.
“Eleven months ago, in a single week we committed to the acquisition
of two competitive leaders. We are proud we’ve closed both transactions
and created the Top 3 independent carrier. We are bringing together
complementary global footprints, deep commitment to innovation, and Tier
1 capabilities, and are now positioned to empower our customers’
performance and transformation strategies worldwide,“
comments Alexandre Pébereau, Group CEO.
TOFANE powers iBASIS in three key areas:
BOOST GLOBAL TRAFFIC CONSOLIDATION
Consolidating traffic across entities will increase iBASIS’ volume by an
estimated 80%, Direct Network Operators connections to over 300, and
fixed and mobile destinations to 2,000+. TOFANE’s carrier consolidation
strategy reinforces iBASIS commercial independence and financial agility
to deliver greater economies of scale and business intelligence.
Managed solutions include outsourced inbound and outbound voice, roaming
services, mobile-to-mobile, global infrastructure sharing for
inter-company and third-party traffic, fraud management, and software
solutions for real-time routing, billing, and reporting. Our expertise
demonstrated by the fact that we manage international communication
services for four major operators, SFR (France), MEO (ex-Portugal
Telecom), Altice Dominicana and KPN, with exclusivity for outbound voice
services.
EXPAND MOBILE DATA
Through investments in products and footprint, iBASIS will strengthen
and broaden its mobile data portfolio, expanding services across 4G and
initiating 5G deployments.
A pioneer in Voice over IP interoperability and a leading IPX Service
Provider, iBASIS partners with 700+ mobile operators and enables global
connectivity for 1.5 billion LTE subscribers across 660+ destinations.
iBASIS ranked a Top Tier 1 in the 2018 ROCCO Leading IPX Network report,
leading with its Open Peering, Voice over LTE, and Business Intelligence
solutions.
ACCELERATE Internet of Things CONNECTIVITY
As a leading communications solutions group, TOFANE is powering iBASIS’
Global Access for Things solutions for IoT with a multi-year investment
plan in IoT innovation and partnerships, as well as extending access to
Africa and the Caribbean, and to French and Portuguese speaking markets.
iBASIS provides locally programmable GSMA-standardized eSIM solutions
supporting the various categories of Cellular Internet of Things
connectivity. iBASIS’ eSIM solutions are active in several verticals,
including semiconductors, transportation, shipping, travel, tourism, and
automotive.
“Our top priority is to enable our customers to be first in their
respective markets, first across the globe, and first to achieve
transformation. Powered by TOFANE, we are set to deliver on our promise
and on the next phase of our future,“ adds Feddo Hazewindus,
CEO, iBASIS.
Founded in 2017 by Alexandre Pébereau, former Orange Carriers CEO and
founder of the ITW Carriers’ Council, Tofane Global is backed by
financial partners, including Ciclad
and Trocadero
Capital Partners, and Société
Générale as its primary bank. Banque
Lazard, Arthur
D. Little, Deloitte,
De
Pardieu, and Houthoff
served as advisors to Tofane Global.
ABOUT TOFANE GLOBAL
Tofane Global (TOFANE) is the leading communications solutions group
enabling operators and digital players worldwide with their core
strategies, performance, and transformation. As the result of the
acquisitions of Altice Europe N.V. and iBASIS, Tofane Global represents
USD 1+ billion in revenues, serving 1,000+ customers worldwide across
its presence in 18 countries. TOFANE is addressing the USD 40+ billion
international voice, data and mobile carrier market, by delivering
coverage, scale and solutions to help customers perform and transform in
the digital era.
For more information, please visit www.tofaneglobal.com.
