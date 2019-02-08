Tofane Global : Completes Acquisition of iBASIS with Combined Revenue Total Now Estimated at USD 1+ Billion

Tofane Global (TOFANE), the leading communications solutions group enabling operators and digital players worldwide, confirms today the closing of its acquisition of iBASIS, formerly a Royal KPN N.V. company.

Combined with its September 2018 acquisition of Altice Europe N.V. international voice carrier business in France, Portugal, and the Dominican Republic, TOFANE now owns and operates all companies, which will be consolidated under the new iBASIS, rebranded to launch at closing.

As a result, iBASIS represents an estimated USD 1+ billion in annual revenue, becomes the third largest wholesale voice operator, services 1,000+ customers worldwide, and brings together 300 employees across 18 offices on four continents.

iBASIS will retain its long-standing partnership with KPN for voice, roaming, mobile data, transmission, and IoT. Both Altice Europe N.V. and iBASIS customers immediately benefit from the strength of combined markets coverage, voice volumes, and expanded portfolio of mobile data and Internet of Things solutions.

“Eleven months ago, in a single week we committed to the acquisition of two competitive leaders. We are proud we’ve closed both transactions and created the Top 3 independent carrier. We are bringing together complementary global footprints, deep commitment to innovation, and Tier 1 capabilities, and are now positioned to empower our customers’ performance and transformation strategies worldwide,“ comments Alexandre Pébereau, Group CEO.

TOFANE powers iBASIS in three key areas:

BOOST GLOBAL TRAFFIC CONSOLIDATION

Consolidating traffic across entities will increase iBASIS’ volume by an estimated 80%, Direct Network Operators connections to over 300, and fixed and mobile destinations to 2,000+. TOFANE’s carrier consolidation strategy reinforces iBASIS commercial independence and financial agility to deliver greater economies of scale and business intelligence.

Managed solutions include outsourced inbound and outbound voice, roaming services, mobile-to-mobile, global infrastructure sharing for inter-company and third-party traffic, fraud management, and software solutions for real-time routing, billing, and reporting. Our expertise demonstrated by the fact that we manage international communication services for four major operators, SFR (France), MEO (ex-Portugal Telecom), Altice Dominicana and KPN, with exclusivity for outbound voice services.

EXPAND MOBILE DATA

Through investments in products and footprint, iBASIS will strengthen and broaden its mobile data portfolio, expanding services across 4G and initiating 5G deployments.

A pioneer in Voice over IP interoperability and a leading IPX Service Provider, iBASIS partners with 700+ mobile operators and enables global connectivity for 1.5 billion LTE subscribers across 660+ destinations. iBASIS ranked a Top Tier 1 in the 2018 ROCCO Leading IPX Network report, leading with its Open Peering, Voice over LTE, and Business Intelligence solutions.

ACCELERATE Internet of Things CONNECTIVITY

As a leading communications solutions group, TOFANE is powering iBASIS’ Global Access for Things solutions for IoT with a multi-year investment plan in IoT innovation and partnerships, as well as extending access to Africa and the Caribbean, and to French and Portuguese speaking markets.

iBASIS provides locally programmable GSMA-standardized eSIM solutions supporting the various categories of Cellular Internet of Things connectivity. iBASIS’ eSIM solutions are active in several verticals, including semiconductors, transportation, shipping, travel, tourism, and automotive.

“Our top priority is to enable our customers to be first in their respective markets, first across the globe, and first to achieve transformation. Powered by TOFANE, we are set to deliver on our promise and on the next phase of our future,“ adds Feddo Hazewindus, CEO, iBASIS.

Founded in 2017 by Alexandre Pébereau, former Orange Carriers CEO and founder of the ITW Carriers’ Council, Tofane Global is backed by financial partners, including Ciclad and Trocadero Capital Partners, and Société Générale as its primary bank. Banque Lazard, Arthur D. Little, Deloitte, De Pardieu, and Houthoff served as advisors to Tofane Global.

ABOUT TOFANE GLOBAL

Tofane Global (TOFANE) is the leading communications solutions group enabling operators and digital players worldwide with their core strategies, performance, and transformation. As the result of the acquisitions of Altice Europe N.V. and iBASIS, Tofane Global represents USD 1+ billion in revenues, serving 1,000+ customers worldwide across its presence in 18 countries. TOFANE is addressing the USD 40+ billion international voice, data and mobile carrier market, by delivering coverage, scale and solutions to help customers perform and transform in the digital era.

For more information, please visit www.tofaneglobal.com.

