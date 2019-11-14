Log in
Together With Newswire, Tech Startups Overcome Hiring Challenges

11/14/2019 | 08:45pm EST

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - Evaluating and hiring new employees is one of the major challenges that tech startups face on a regular basis, and it's one that Newswire is helping customers face with its Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. The high-touch media and marketing communications solution is a combination of an experienced team of industry experts, award-winning technology and best-in-class processes aimed to help simplify the delicate balance of profit versus cost that businesses must manage to increase company growth and sales.

"It's something that all businesses have to deal with in one way or another," says Erik Rohrmann, SVP and Chief Operations Officer at Newswire. "It's not a good idea to put off or neglect your media and marketing communications efforts. But at the same time, building out an entire team may not be a reality at the moment, and the cost of outsourcing a PR agency doesn't make it any better of an alternative. Our decision to release a simple, flexible and cost-effective solution was so that businesses of any size or any budget could implement a PR strategy without compromise."

Newswire's focus on customer success ensures that while on the Guided Tour, customers acquire practical knowledge that translates into positive habits well into the future. Newswire's industry experts become an extension of a customer's team, using and demonstrating proven practices along with powerful technology to achieve a comprehensive media and marketing communications strategy.

Current hiring trends indicate that small and midsize businesses are investing in technology that requires fewer hires. "By leveraging our people, our planning, and our platform, businesses can make sure each hire they do proceed with counts for more," adds Rohrmann.

With this approach, customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business by providing tech startups the Earned Media Advantage to overcome hiring challenges in order to generate greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

About Newswire​

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.​

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Anthony Santiago
Vice President of Marketing
Newswire
Office: 917-398-2622
​Email: anthony@newswire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49781


