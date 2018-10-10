Together for climate protection: BayernLB signs partnership with the Climate Bonds Initiative

MUNICH/LONDON, 10 October 2018: BayernLB is the latest financial institution to become a Climate Bonds Partner, further advancing their engagement in developing green and sustainable finance.

The partnership aims to integrate the international bond market more strongly into financing climate solutions. In addition to providing up-to-date market data, the Climate Bonds Initiative is particularly committed to the definition of high and transparent market standards.

BayernLB has gained extensive experience in the successful structuring and placement of sustainable securities for German and international issuers in recent years, covering both green and social bonds. BayernLB has strengthened the development of the German sustainable capital market segment with innovative solutions, such as the first Social Pfandbrief recently issued by DKB (a subsidiary of BayernLB).

Jörg Himmelmann, Head of DCM Origination Financial Institutions & Syndication of BayernLB:

'The market for sustainable capital market products is expanding more dynamically than any other international bond market segment. Given the urgency of climate action and the importance that BayernLB attaches to sustainability, coupled with strong demand from the investors we serve, our partnership with the Climate Bonds Initiative is another step in our commitment to support the evolution of green finance.'

Manuel Adamini, Head of Investor Engagement, Climate Bonds Initiative:

'We welcome the partnership with BayernLB, which is a very active player in the green finance segment. Within European green finance markets, we see increasing momentum in Germany, led by institutions like BayernLB. To address the ever-more threatening impacts of climate change, it is time for all German market players to prioritize and work together in scaling domestic and international investment in climate solutions.'

About BayernLB: BayernLB is a leading financial services provider for the Bavarian and German economies. Its focus is on serving its customers. These include Mittelstand companies and large corporates, savings banks and public authorities, customers in the real estate industry, and retail customers, who are served primarily by the Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB) subsidiary. It is owned by the Free State of Bavaria and the Bavarian savings banks.

About the Climate Bonds Initiative: CBI is an international investor-focused not-for-profit organisation working to mobilise the USD100tn bond market for climate change solutions. The mission focus is to help drive down the cost of capital for large-scale climate and infrastructure projects and to support governments seeking increased capital markets investment to meet climate goals.

The Climate Bonds Initiative carries out market analysis, policy research, market development; advises governments and regulators; and administers a global green bond certification scheme.

Sean Kidney, Climate Bonds Initiative's CEO, is a member of the European Commission's

Technical Expert Group (TEG) on Sustainable Finance and was part of the EU's High-Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance.

For more information, please visit www.climatebonds.net.

