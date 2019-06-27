Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tohokushinsha Names Kiyotaka Ninomiya President & CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 12:02am EDT

TOKYO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tohokushinsha Film Corporation (TFC) has announced the appointment of Kiyotaka Ninomiya as President & Chief Executive Officer.

Kiyotaka Ninomiya, President & CEO, Tohokushinsha

Ninomiya is a 19-year veteran of Tohokushinsha and since 2010 has been Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. A graduate of The University of Tokyo, he began his career at the global advertising agency Hakuhodo in 1983.

Tetsu Uemura, who has served as TFC President & Chief Executive Officer since 2010, has stepped down.

The announcement reflects a new organizational model at TFC which strategically positions the media and entertainment company for continuing growth as a creative base within the digital universe.

Ninomiya said: "Looking ahead, I see a strong opportunity to build on and reinvigorate the momentum of Tohokushinsha's almost 60 years of history by delivering fresh creative content and launching innovative ventures. I am honored and excited to lead TFC, and look forward to partnering with the entire team to expand our footprint toward the future evolution of technology."

The TFC Board of Directors stated: "We thank Tetsu Uemura for his executive leadership during the past nine years and recognize his many contributions. With his vision and drive, he has played an integral role in moving Tohokushinsha forward."

About Tohokushinsha (TFC)
Tohokushinsha (TFC) is a leading Japanese media and entertainment company that creates and distributes content. TFC's business activities encompass television programs, commercials, motion pictures and digital entertainment. It is also involved in linear broadcast and on-demand services, post-production, licensing and versioning. Tohokushinsha is listed on JASDAQ.

Contact:
Tomoyuki Miura/ Corporate Public Relations
email: prkyoyu@tfc.co.jp
Phone: +81-3-5414-0301

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tohokushinsha-names-kiyotaka-ninomiya-president--ceo-300875933.html

SOURCE Tohokushinsha Film Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:46aNISSAN MOTOR : France's Macron says no need to lower govt's stake in Renault
RE
05:46aCASINO GROUP : Project to simplify the structure of Casino Group in Latin America
GL
05:45aORIT, EE, HIVE, and GDI Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers
GL
05:44aSOJITZ : Rare earths producer Lynas secures better loan terms with Japanese backers
RE
05:40aAPG SGA : |SGA to become the exclusive marketing partner of Zurich Airport from 1 January 2020
PU
05:39aFCC opens probe into Sinclair disclosures on failed Tribune deal
RE
05:35aTEKCAPITAL : Guident Ltd Acquires Additional IP for Remote Operation of Autonomous Vehicles
PU
05:35aCALTEX AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - Julian Segal
PU
05:35aCEZ : Notice on payment of dividend
PU
05:30aSCENTRE : Disposal of Sydney CBD Office Towers & Buy-Back Program
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About