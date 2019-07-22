Tokio Marine HCC Announces Formation of New Cyber & Professional Lines Group

HOUSTON, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced the formation of the Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group, led by Richard Robin, the group’s President. The Cyber & Professional Lines Group includes the operations of the recently-acquired NAS Insurance Services, LLC (NAS), where Mr. Robin served as Chief Executive Officer, as well as the reorganized operations of the former Tokio Marine HCC – Professional Lines Group. With a focus on innovation, service and specialty underwriting excellence, the expanded team will provide leading-edge cyber and professional liability insurance solutions for its broad range of clients and policyholders.



“This is the first step in combining our strengths to create the most responsive team for our clients,” remarked Thomas Harmeyer, the group’s Executive Chairman. “As businesses face an ever-accelerating pace of change, we are forging a new path to address their emerging risks.”

“Our tech and cyber solutions have always been market-leading,” said Mr. Robin. “Now, that same energy and drive for innovation is spread throughout all of our lines of business, responding to increasing demand from our clients and setting the bar higher for the industry.”

The Cyber & Professional Lines Group’s leadership team is comprised of the following:

Thomas Harmeyer, Executive Chairman



Richard Robin, President



Michael Palotay, Chief Underwriting Officer and Cyber Product Leader



Jill Linhardt, Senior Vice President – Legal, Compliance & Risk Management



Chris Murphy, Senior Vice President – Employment Practices



Jim Bechter, Senior Vice President – Architects & Engineers



Matthew Sherman, Senior Vice President – Reinsurance & Programs



Jill Daly, Senior Vice President – Claims



Jeremy Barnett, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Business Development



Daniel Mogelnicki, Vice President – Miscellaneous Professional Liability

In addition to the new group’s formation, the Cyber & Professional Lines Group has introduced several new product and service improvements.

“Tokio Marine HCC’s ‘Q’ is the new online broker portal for quoting and issuing policies for the Cyber & Professional Lines Group,” commented Jamie Kinsley, the group’s Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Management. “Brokers want to be able to do business 24/7 and accelerate their level of service to their customers. So, we’ve evolved NAS’ online platform and encourage all of our brokers to sign up and quote it on Q!” To register for the portal, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com/q.

The Cyber & Professional Lines Group’s advancements also expand to its carrier service business.

“Over 20 years ago, we began to develop bolt-on specialty solutions for other carriers that we offered on a reinsurance basis,” stated Mr. Sherman. “Today, our solutions reinforce other carriers’ core products with new bolt-on coverages without the costs and risks of introducing these solutions themselves.” Tokio Marine HCC has over 90 carrier solutions currently in market, ranging from Cyber to EPL programs among medical professional liability carriers, BOP carriers and a host of personal lines carriers. For more information about these Reinsurance & Program solutions, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com/reinforce.

“We are just at the beginning of this new business,” added Mr. Robin. “Our leadership has expertise and vision, and our teams are excited to collaborate and grow the business.”

For more information about Tokio Marine HCC - Cyber & Professional Lines Group, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com/pro.

Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2018. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

