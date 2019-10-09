Log in
Tokio Marine HCC Names Sharon Brock and Tom Weist as Co-Chief Financial Officers

10/09/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that Sharon Brock and Tom Weist have been appointed Co-Chief Financial Officers, effective October 1, 2019, replacing Brad Irick who has been named the next Group Chief Executive Officer of Tokio Marine Kiln.

Ms. Brock joined Tokio Marine HCC in 2004 and most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.  Previously, she served the Company as Senior Vice President and Corporate Tax Director.  Ms. Brock is a Certified Public Accountant and has over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, including 18 years with American General Corporation where she most recently served as Tax Director.

Mr. Weist joined Tokio Marine HCC in 2011 and most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary.  He is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, including various roles in actuarial pricing, predictive modeling and enterprise risk management at Munich Re, Chubb and Tokio Millennium Re.

“I am pleased to announce Sharon and Tom as Tokio Marine HCC’s Co-Chief Financial Officers.  Together, their abundance of knowledge and experience will provide financial leadership that is balanced and well-informed.  I congratulate them as they assume their new responsibilities and work collaboratively to maintain Tokio Marine HCC’s position as a leading specialty insurer,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.

As Co-Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Brock will be responsible for Corporate Accounting and Reporting, Internal Audit and Controls, Tax, and Treasury.  Mr. Weist will be responsible for Actuarial, Financial Planning and Analysis, Investments, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Strategy.

“Tokio Marine HCC is fortunate to have two individuals with such deep, complementary financial and technical expertise ready to work together as Co-CFOs.  Having worked personally with Sharon and Tom for over eight years, I am confident they will collectively bring broader experience to the role and will add significant value as the company continues to grow and diversify,” added Mr. Irick.

Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company.  Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe.  Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings.  Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2018.  For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Contact:        
Doug Busker, Vice President – Public Relations
Tokio Marine HCC
713-996-1192

© GlobeNewswire 2019
