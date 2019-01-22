Tokio Marine HCC Names Shilpa Strong as Business Innovation Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that Shilpa Strong has joined Tokio Marine HCC as Business Innovation Officer to facilitate continued investment in operational efficiencies, customer experience and digital innovation, effective January 7, 2019. She is based in New York and reports to Mark Callahan, Executive Vice President.



“We are pleased to announce Shilpa as Tokio Marine HCC’s Business Innovation Officer. With her extensive experience developing strategies, managing operations and promoting innovation within the insurance industry, she is well suited to leverage our analytics capabilities and broker/insured technology to benefit Tokio Marine HCC’s existing and new lines of business,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 20 years of insurance and reinsurance industry experience, Ms. Strong leverages technology and process improvements to build and grow businesses. Her experience includes various positions of increasing responsibility in underwriting, strategic and financial planning, operations management and business transformation. Ms. Strong was most recently the Global Head of Commercial Engagement at AIG. She has also held positions at Quanta Capital Holdings, Munich Re and Swiss Re.

Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2017. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

