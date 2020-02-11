Tokyo Chuo Auction : INSIDE INFORMATION POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 JAPAN SPRING AUCTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1939)

INSIDE INFORMATION

POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 JAPAN SPRING AUCTION

This announcement is made by Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Limited (the ''Company'' and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Long) (the ''SFO'').

The Company announces the postponement of its upcoming 2020 March auction to be held in Japan (the ''2020 Japan Spring Auction'') due to the outbreak and spread of the new coronavirus. The decision on the postponement of the 2020 Japan Spring Auction was concluded based on the concern for the health and safety of those attending the auction, the impact on the sourcing of artwork, logistical delay in transit of artwork and the escalating difficulties for international travel arising out from the outbreak of coronavirus. The postponement of the 2020 Japan Spring Auction may adversely affect our results for the financial year ending 31 March 2020.

The Group will keep exploring and managing our private sales and inventory sales of artworks. The actual results of the Group for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 would be subject to actual performance and expenses incurred, which may be different from what is disclosed in this announcement. When more relevant information is available to the Board for ascertaining the financial position and performance in relation