Tokyo Chuo Auction : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

TOKYO CHUO AUCTION HOLDINGS LIMITED
東 京 中 央 拍 賣 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1939)
LIST OF DIRECTORS
AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board (the ''Board'') of directors of Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Limited are set out below.
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Mr. Ando Shokei (Chairman)
Mrs. Ando Eri
Mr. Katsu Bunkai
Mr. Sun Hongyue
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Mr. Chung Kwok Mo John
Ms. Lam Suk Ling Shirley
Mr. Chun Chi Man