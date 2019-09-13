Tokyo Chuo Auction : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The Board has set up four committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Board Committees Corporate Audit Remuneration Nomination Governance Directors Committee Committee Committee Committee Mr. Ando Shokei - - C M Mrs. Ando Eri - M - - Mr. Katsu Bunkai - - - - Mr. Sun Hongyue - - - - Mr. Chung Kwok Mo John M C M M Ms. Lam Suk Ling Shirley C M M M Mr. Chun Chi Man M M M C Notes:

C - Chairperson of the relevant board committee

M - Member of the relevant board committee

