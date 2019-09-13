Log in
Tokyo Chuo Auction : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

0
09/13/2019 | 05:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

TOKYO CHUO AUCTION HOLDINGS LIMITED

東 京 中 央 拍 賣 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1939)

LIST OF DIRECTORS

AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (the ''Board'') of directors of Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Limited are set out below.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. Ando Shokei (Chairman)

Mrs. Ando Eri

Mr. Katsu Bunkai

Mr. Sun Hongyue

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. Chung Kwok Mo John

Ms. Lam Suk Ling Shirley

Mr. Chun Chi Man

- 1 -

The Board has set up four committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Board Committees

Corporate

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Governance

Directors

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Ando Shokei

-

-

C

M

Mrs. Ando Eri

-

M

-

-

Mr. Katsu Bunkai

-

-

-

-

Mr. Sun Hongyue

-

-

-

-

Mr. Chung Kwok Mo John

M

C

M

M

Ms. Lam Suk Ling Shirley

C

M

M

M

Mr. Chun Chi Man

M

M

M

C

Notes:

C - Chairperson of the relevant board committee

M - Member of the relevant board committee

Hong Kong,

13 September 2019

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:21:06 UTC



