Tokyo Chuo Auction : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOKYO CHUO AUCTION HOLDINGS LIMITED

東 京 中 央 拍 賣 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1939)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at the AGM held on 1 September 2019 were duly passed by way of poll.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2019 (the ''AGM'') were duly passed by way of poll. The Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results in respect of the resolutions are as follows: