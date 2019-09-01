|
Tokyo Chuo Auction : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
09/01/2019 | 06:32am EDT
TOKYO CHUO AUCTION HOLDINGS LIMITED
東 京 中 央 拍 賣 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1939)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at the AGM held on 1 September 2019 were duly passed by way of poll.
The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2019 (the ''AGM'') were duly passed by way of poll. The Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results in respect of the resolutions are as follows:
1
|
To receive and approve the audited consolidated
|
375,837,278
|
0
|
|
financial statements of the Company and its
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
subsidiaries and the reports of the directors of the
|
|
|
|
Company (the ''Directors'') and auditors of the
|
|
|
|
Company for the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31
|
375,837,278
|
5,755,400
|
|
March 2019 of HK2.0 cents per share of the
|
(98.49%)
|
(1.51%)
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Ordinary resolutions
|
Number of votes (%) (Note (a))
|
|
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
3
|
(a)(i)
|
To re-elect Mr. Ando Shokei as a Director
|
381,592,678
|
0
|
|
|
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)(ii)
|
To re-elect Mr. Katsu Bunkai as a Director
|
375,837,278
|
0
|
|
|
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)(iii)
|
To re-elect Mr. Sun Hongyue as a Director
|
375,837,278
|
0
|
|
|
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) To authorise the board of Directors to fix the
|
375,837,278
|
5,755,400
|
|
Directors' remuneration
|
(98.49%)
|
(1.51%)
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the
|
375,837,278
|
0
|
|
auditors of the Company and authorise the board
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
of Directors to fix their remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to
|
381,592,678
|
0
|
|
allot, issue and otherwise deal with the shares of the
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to
|
381,592,678
|
0
|
|
purchase the shares of the Company
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
To add the number of the shares of the Company
|
381,592,678
|
0
|
|
repurchased by the Company to the mandate
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
granted to the Directors under resolution no. 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The number and percentage of votes are based on the total number of shares of the Company voted by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM in person or by proxy.
-
As all or majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions nos. 1 to 7, all such ordinary resolutions were duly passed.
-
The total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of AGM: 500,000,000 shares.
-
The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM: 500,000,000 shares.
-
The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''): Nil.
-
The total number of shares of the Company that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM: Nil
-
None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 31 July 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
By order of the Board
Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Limited
東京中央拍賣控股有限公司
Ando Shokei
Chairman
Hong Kong, 1 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ando Shokei, Mrs. Ando Eri, Mr. Katsu Bunkai, Mr. Sun Hongyue and Mr. Yau Chung Hang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chung Kwok Mo John, Ms. Lam Suk Ling Shirley and Mr. Chun Chi Man.
