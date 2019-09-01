Log in
Tokyo Chuo Auction : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

09/01/2019 | 06:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOKYO CHUO AUCTION HOLDINGS LIMITED

東 京 中 央 拍 賣 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1939)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at the AGM held on 1 September 2019 were duly passed by way of poll.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2019 (the ''AGM'') were duly passed by way of poll. The Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results in respect of the resolutions are as follows:

Ordinary resolutions

Number of votes (%) (Note (a))

FOR

AGAINST

1

To receive and approve the audited consolidated

375,837,278

0

financial statements of the Company and its

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

subsidiaries and the reports of the directors of the

Company (the ''Directors'') and auditors of the

Company for the year ended 31 March 2019

2

To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31

375,837,278

5,755,400

March 2019 of HK2.0 cents per share of the

(98.49%)

(1.51%)

Company

Ordinary resolutions

Number of votes (%) (Note (a))

FOR

AGAINST

3

(a)(i)

To re-elect Mr. Ando Shokei as a Director

381,592,678

0

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(a)(ii)

To re-elect Mr. Katsu Bunkai as a Director

375,837,278

0

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(a)(iii)

To re-elect Mr. Sun Hongyue as a Director

375,837,278

0

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(b) To authorise the board of Directors to fix the

375,837,278

5,755,400

Directors' remuneration

(98.49%)

(1.51%)

4

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the

375,837,278

0

auditors of the Company and authorise the board

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

of Directors to fix their remuneration

5

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

381,592,678

0

allot, issue and otherwise deal with the shares of the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Company

6

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

381,592,678

0

purchase the shares of the Company

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

7

To add the number of the shares of the Company

381,592,678

0

repurchased by the Company to the mandate

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

granted to the Directors under resolution no. 5

Notes:

  1. The number and percentage of votes are based on the total number of shares of the Company voted by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM in person or by proxy.
  2. As all or majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions nos. 1 to 7, all such ordinary resolutions were duly passed.
  3. The total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of AGM: 500,000,000 shares.
  4. The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM: 500,000,000 shares.
  5. The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''): Nil.
  6. The total number of shares of the Company that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM: Nil

  1. None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 31 July 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Limited

東京中央拍賣控股有限公司

Ando Shokei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ando Shokei, Mrs. Ando Eri, Mr. Katsu Bunkai, Mr. Sun Hongyue and Mr. Yau Chung Hang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chung Kwok Mo John, Ms. Lam Suk Ling Shirley and Mr. Chun Chi Man.

Disclaimer

Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 10:31:05 UTC
