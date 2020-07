TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Tokyo officials confirmed 206 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, public broadcaster NHK reported, as Japan's capital struggles with a resurgence in cases after the government lifted a state of emergency.

The total marks the third straight day of more than 200 cases and follows a record high of 243 new cases reported on Friday. Coronavirus cases have surged particularly in Tokyo's Kabukicho red-light district. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)