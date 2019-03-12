Log in
ToledoTrade : Launches Online Broker Where Clients Can Trade at Cost or as Low as $1.95

03/12/2019 | 08:39am EDT

WARRENVILLE, Ill., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ToledoTrade, a division of Gar Wood Securities, LLC, is pleased to announce today that they have launched an online trading service dedicated to retail traders and investors. ToledoTrade offers online trading on stocks, options, futures, mutual funds, and bonds to traders from most countries all over the world. ToledoTrade is one of only a handful of online brokers in the United States to allow some clients to trade at cost.

With the Trade at Cost plan, traders only pay for clearing fees, regulatory fees, exchange fees and any applicable liquidity charges. The plan is available to clients who maintain a daily average balance of $30,000 in cash or $50,000 in margin. Traders are also able to receive any applicable exchange rebates. With exchange rebates, traders are able to offset the regular costs and the trade can potentially cost $0 in some instances.  Their Standard plan available to all clients has commissions starting at $1.95 per order, with all regulatory fees and exchange fees included and excludes rebates.

"The online trading industry has continued to consolidate. With ToledoTrade, we want to ensure that clients can trade at rates that are competitive and can potentially save money for the everyday trader and investor," says Jason Toledo, CEO of ToledoTrade. ToledoTrade's commissions and margin rates start lower than Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, Fidelity, E*Trade and other major online brokers. ToledoTrade also offers support via phone, email and Messenger to ensure that clients receive the best possible client experience.

ToledoTrade has a robust suite of trading platforms. Their flagship platform is ToledoTrade Pro and is fully customizable and works for both Mac and Windows computers. Handy Trader is the feature-rich mobile platform that provides traders with the necessary features they need when they are on the go. ToledoTrade also offers a web-based platform, ToledoTrader, designed for clients who want a simple trading platform.

ToledoTrade is also offering an account transfer reimbursement to clients who want to make the switch from their current broker. They will pay up to $100 of the other broker's transfer fee for full transfers of at least $10,000. They also have a referral program where clients can earn up to $500 per year for referring 10 friends annually ($50 a piece). To learn more about ToledoTrade, please visit www.toledotrade.com.

ToledoTrade is a division of Gar Wood Securities, LLC, through which securities and futures services are offered. Member FINRA | SIPC | NFA

Media Contact:
Jason Toledo
727.339.6868
210825@email4pr.com 

 

 

