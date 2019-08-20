Log in
Toll Brothers earnings beat on higher home prices

08/20/2019
FILE PHOTO: A Toll Brothers housing development is shown in Carlsbad, California

(Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as increased home prices cushioned the luxury homebuilder from higher costs and choppy demand for new homes.

Slowing economic growth and recent stock market volatility, triggered by an escalating U.S.-China trade war, have made some Chinese buyers more cautious about investing in the U.S. property market, potentially weighing on homebuilders.

But lower mortgage rates, a limited supply of new and existing homes as well as a strong job market have helped homebuilders raise prices even though demand remains choppy.

Toll, which caters to rich customers who can afford homes that cost $2 million and more, increased its average selling price in the quarter by 3.4% to $881,200.

Shares of the company were up about 1.4% in volatile trading after the bell. The stock has risen 10.6% this year.

"Toll's stock is not receiving a premium versus its forward value because of the concerns with the luxury housing market, which has been affected by tax changes, decline of Asian buyers and late economic cycle concerns," JMP Securities analyst Peter Martin said. Toll's stock trades at 8.8 times forward earnings, a discount to homebuilders D.R. Horton which trades at 10.6 times and PulteGroup at 9.1 times.

Toll Brothers said it sold 1,994 homes in the third quarter, down from 2,246 a year earlier, while orders fell 3.2%.

Backlog at the end of the quarter was $5.84 billion and 6,839 units, compared with $6.48 billion and 7,100 units a year earlier.

Net income fell to $146.3 million, or $1 per share, in the quarter ended July 31 from $193.3 million, or $1.26 per share.

Revenue fell 7.7% to $1.77 billion, but still beat expectations.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

By Dominic Roshan KL
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOLL BROTHERS INC 1.37% 36.91 Delayed Quote.10.57%
