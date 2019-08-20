Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Toll Brothers profit beat clouded by weakness in orders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 06:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Toll Brothers housing development is shown in Carlsbad, California

(Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher home prices, but its shares fell as orders declined, hinting at weaker demand for new homes.

Slowing economic growth and recent stock market volatility, triggered by an escalating U.S.-China trade war, have made some Chinese buyers more cautious about investing in the U.S. property market, potentially weighing on homebuilders.

Orders, an indicator of future demand, fell 3.2 percent to 2,241 units in the third quarter. The company also sold fewer homes in the quarter.

But lower mortgage rates, a limited supply of new and existing homes as well as a strong job market have helped Toll raise prices even though demand remains choppy.

Toll, which caters to rich customers who can afford homes that cost $2 million or more, increased its average selling price in the quarter by 3.4% to $881,200.

Shares of the company were down about 2% in volatile trading after the bell. The stock has risen 10.6% this year.

"Toll's stock is not receiving a premium versus its forward value because of the concerns with the luxury housing market, which has been affected by tax changes, decline of Asian buyers and late economic cycle concerns," JMP Securities analyst Peter Martin said. Toll stock trades at 8.8 times forward earnings, a discount to homebuilders D.R. Horton, which trades at 10.6 times and PulteGroup at 9.1 times.

Toll Brothers said it sold 1,994 homes in the third quarter, down from 2,246 a year earlier, while orders fell 3.2%.

Backlog at the end of the quarter was $5.84 billion and 6,839 units, compared with $6.48 billion and 7,100 units a year earlier.

Net income fell to $146.3 million, or $1 per share, in the quarter ended July 31 from $193.3 million, or $1.26 per share.

Revenue fell 7.7% to $1.77 billion, but still beat expectations.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

By Dominic Roshan KL
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOLL BROTHERS INC 1.37% 36.91 Delayed Quote.10.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25pNEPTUNE DASH TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Change of CFO and Appointment of New Director
AQ
07:24pUK fast-tracks firms for customs roll as it readies for Brexit
RE
07:23pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, ROK vow broader cooperation
PU
07:08pDEB FISCHER : Following Tyson Holcomb Plant Fire, Fischer Calls for Commodity Market Oversight and Flexibility for Livestock Haulers
PU
07:06p'YOU PREPARE FOR WAR' : how one U.S. firm tried escaping Trump's China tariffs
RE
06:58pTAX POLICY CENTER : The Risk of Fiscal Collapse in Coal-Reliant Communities
PU
06:44pTrump says he had to 'take China on,' regardless of short-term impact on U.S. economy
RE
06:41pTrump says he had to 'take China on,' regardless of short-term impact on U.S. economy
RE
06:29pToll Brothers profit beat clouded by weakness in orders
RE
06:23pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR WESTERN DI : Man Pleads Guilty To Embezzling More Than $1 Million from Wisconsin & Kentucky Businesses
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. oil firms challenge pipeline surcharge for steel tariff
2CARSALES.COM LTD : CARSALES COM : Media Release FY19 Results Opens in a new Window
3FIRST MINING GOLD CORP : FIRST MINING GOLD : Establishes At-The-Market Facility
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR ..
5Swift Real Estate Partners Acquires Bellevue 520 Corridor from Schnitzer West and RMA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group