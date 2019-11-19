Toluna : QuickSurveys Scripting Enhancements Make Complex Research Easy

Enterprise customers benefit from sophisticated research with minimal coding

Toluna, an ITWP company and leading consumer intelligence platform provider that delivers insights on demand, today announced its flagship Toluna QuickSurveys platform will be enhanced with advanced scripting capabilities for creating and launching complex studies.

Working with Toluna, researchers select scripts with sophisticated types of questions including enhanced logic, implicit timed responses and piping and masking, the latter refers to transferring question and/or answer text between source and target questions. Scripts also enable more innovation including respondent video open-ended questions.

“The advanced scripting significantly increases the range of survey projects that can be executed within the QuickSurveys platform. Researchers are no longer limited to ‘drag and drop’ user interfaces, rather they access enriched logic and design features that require minimal customization and programming knowledge. Clients get richer, deeper data that better defines what consumers are feeling, thinking and buying for more informed business decisions,” said Phil Ahad, chief digital officer for Toluna.

The new enhancements will soon include:

Text Highlighter to enable packaging and advertising and marketing copy to be evaluated by respondents who indicate the words or phrases that are liked, disliked or deemed confusing.

to enable packaging and advertising and marketing copy to be evaluated by respondents who indicate the words or phrases that are liked, disliked or deemed confusing. Logic which keeps surveys relevant to respondents by only asking applicable questions.

which keeps surveys relevant to respondents by only asking applicable questions. Timed Exposure which shows advertisements or package images at intervals ranging from 1 – 30 seconds before asking recall questions.

which shows advertisements or package images at intervals ranging from 1 – 30 seconds before asking recall questions. Grid Carousel to code responses for easier selection with, for example, positive answer options colored green and negative options colored red for more dynamic respondent experiences.

to code responses for easier selection with, for example, positive answer options colored green and negative options colored red for more dynamic respondent experiences. Masking to filter questions so respondents will not see answer choices that do not pertain to them.

“Clients gain faster benefits from having more sophisticated options in their bespoke surveys. Scripts are standardized with minimal customization, increasing survey quality consistency but maintaining the flexibility to add custom items on demand,” said Debbie Senior, vice president of product automation for ITWP.

Advanced scripting will be available to Toluna Quicksurveys customers as a serviced capacity starting November 19, 2019.

