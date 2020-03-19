Tom Cole : Cole Applauds President Trump after Announcement of Filling SPR to Capacity

Moore, OK - Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) released the following statement after President Donald Trump directed the Department of Energy to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to maximum capacity by purchasing American-made crude oil.

'Just as COVID-19 is spreading far and wide, so are the disruptions to the U.S. and global economy. As numerous industries suffer as a result of these uncertain times, I am encouraged that President Trump is taking decisive action and filling up our country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This is not only a great gain for American taxpayers, but it reaffirms the importance of domestic energy security. As foreign oil suppliers in Russia and Saudi Arabia cause undue harm through their damaging tactics, the president's directive rightly punches back. In the days ahead, we must continue to stand with our American oil and gas producers, delivering competitive prices and keeping American workers on the job. As we move forward in the legislative process, I will be working with my colleagues to find other ways in which to assist the oil and gas industry that is so vital to the prosperity of Oklahoma and all of America.'

