Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tom Cotton : Cotton, Boozman, and Crawford Applaud Iraqi Purchase of U.S. Rice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 01:47am CEST

Washington, D.C. - Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and Congressman Rick Crawford (R-Arkansas) today applauded the news that Iraq will buy 30,000 metric tons of rice from the United States.

'I told the Iraqi ambassador multiple times that his country would benefit from opening its market to Arkansas rice, and I'm pleased to see this deal finally come through. Arkansas rice is second to none, and I'm confident we'll find many more customers in this promising new market,' said Cotton.

'This is excellent news for Arkansas's rice farmers. I recently wrapped up my annual agriculture tour, and the message that was continually echoed was 'protect the markets we have and work to open new ones.' Given a level playing field, our agricultural producers can compete with anyone, but making that happen can be a heavy lift. I am pleased to see this deal come to fruition and will continue to work with my colleagues and the administration to open more markets for our farmers,' said Boozman.

'As an advocate for new and friendly trade partnerships, I am pleased to see the U.S. reach a rice tender with Iraq. This new market creates more opportunity for our Arkansas farmers and I appreciate the large effort put into making this deal happen,' said Crawford

Disclaimer

Tom Cotton published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 23:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:18aFed policymakers see rate hikes, blurring dove-hawk divide
RE
02:17aCITY OF STOCKTON CA : Slurry Seal Project to Resurface Local Roads in Fall 2018
PU
02:16aFed policymakers see rate hikes, blurring dove-hawk divide
RE
02:07aPRESS RELEASES : Department Press Briefing - August 23, 2018
PU
02:07aTEXAS CHILDREN HOSPITAL : Southwest Pediatric Device Consortium at Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine receives $6.75M FDA P50 grant to expand development of medical devices for children
PU
01:55aJapan July inflation stagnates, lacks demand-driven support
RE
01:47aTOM COTTON : Cotton, Boozman, and Crawford Applaud Iraqi Purchase of U.S. Rice
PU
01:47aCARGILL MEAT SOLUTIONS RECALLS GROUND BEEF PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE E. COLI O157 : H7 Contamination
PU
01:42aCITY OF SHASTA LAKE CA : PRESS RELEASE! Road Construction
PU
01:37aMICHIGAN SUGAR : signs on as Port Sponsor for 2019 Tall Ship Celebration
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
2AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY18 Market Release Opens in a new Window
3ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : ARAFURA RESOURCES : Extension Retail Entitlement Offer Closing Date
4OREZONE GOLD CORP : OREZONE GOLD : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Bomboré Gold Project
5ALLIANT ENERGY : ALLIANT ENERGY : How to stay safe if flooding occurs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.