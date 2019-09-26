Tom Cotton : Cotton Introduces Tariff Rebate Act

Contact Caroline Tabler or James Arnold (202) 224-2353

Washington, D.C. - Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) today introduced the Tariff Rebate Act, legislation that would return tariff revenue collected by the Department of Treasury to American families in the form of a rebate check.

'Tariffs are an effective way to apply pressure to China and other nations in trade negotiations, but there's no reason that tariff revenue can't help working Americans in the process,' said Cotton.

This bill would require that the annual revenues from section 201, 232, and 301 tariffs be rebated to those filing in the three lowest tax brackets. To be eligible to receive a tariff rebate, the filer must be an American citizen or legal resident, file federal taxes, and make less than $84,200 for individual filers or $168,400 for joint filers.

Background:

