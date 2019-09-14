Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tom Cotton : Cotton Statement on Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

Contact Caroline Tabler or James Arnold (202) 224-2353

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) issued the following statement after reports of attacks against key Saudi Arabian oil facilities:

'The United States stands with our Saudi partners in confronting Iran's campaign of terror across the Middle East. The ayatollahs' desperate efforts to cripple global energy markets will only renew our commitment to maximum pressure. The Iranian regime and its proxies ought to face consequences for these attacks.'

Disclaimer

Tom Cotton published this content on 14 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2019 21:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:30pGlobal spare oil capacity in U.S. hands after Saudi outage
RE
06:28pAttacks on Saudi facilities threaten spare oil capacity, price hikes
RE
05:47pTOM COTTON : Cotton Statement on Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities
PU
04:02pU.S. Insulated From Possible Supply Shock After Saudi Attack
DJ
03:52pUNINTERRUPTED AVAILABILITY OF RAW MATERIAL ASSURED FOR STEEL PRODUCERS AFTER MINING LEASES EXPIRE IN 2020 : Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel
PU
12:56pIran says it will adopt maximum crude output policy if U.S. lifts sanctions
RE
12:03pSouth Korea's August U.S. crude imports jump while Iranian oil imports remain zero
RE
10:05aIndia sets up fund to complete stalled housing projects
RE
10:04aRussia's first sea-borne nuclear power plant arrives to its base
RE
08:07aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : TAT tries to boost weekday trips to counter traffic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global spare oil capacity in U.S. hands after Saudi outage
2Attacks on Saudi facilities threaten spare oil capacity, price hikes
3NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : The Startup That Manipulated Data to Get a -2-
4EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
5ENI SPA : ENI : The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, meets the CEO Claudio..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group