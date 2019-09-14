Tom Cotton : Cotton Statement on Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities

Contact Caroline Tabler or James Arnold (202) 224-2353

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) issued the following statement after reports of attacks against key Saudi Arabian oil facilities:

'The United States stands with our Saudi partners in confronting Iran's campaign of terror across the Middle East. The ayatollahs' desperate efforts to cripple global energy markets will only renew our commitment to maximum pressure. The Iranian regime and its proxies ought to face consequences for these attacks.'