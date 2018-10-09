Tom Obermaier named CEO of Rippe & Kingston

Rippe & Kingston, a leading provider of financial and practice
management software for law firms in the U.S., announced today that it
has appointed Tom Obermaier as Chief Executive Officer. ParkerGale, a
technology-focused private equity firm based in Chicago, IL, acquired a
majority position in Rippe & Kingston in May 2018.
Mr. Obermaier is an accomplished leader with a 30-year track record of
working with high-growth software and service companies as well as
global law firms. He brings a high-energy, collaborative leadership
style and a passion for client service and success. Most recently, Mr.
Obermaier served as the Chief Executive Officer for Regulatory Data
Corp, an industry-leading fintech software company. Prior to RDC, Mr.
Obermaier was Chief Risk Officer for Global Transaction Services at
Citigroup. Previously, Mr. Obermaier held senior leadership roles with
Deutsche Bank AG, Bankers Trust Company, and was formerly a practicing
attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.
“We ran a comprehensive search to ensure we found the right partner to
collaborate with the existing senior management team as well as lead the
company in its rapid growth,” said Kristina Heinze, Partner at
ParkerGale Capital. “We are confident Tom is a great fit for the
exceptional culture at Rippe and are excited about his executing our
shared vision for taking the company to the next level.”
“I’m extremely excited to join the Rippe & Kingston team,” said Mr.
Obermaier. “Rippe has a 30-year+ reputation for outstanding focus on the
client and for providing high-quality financial management software that
allows lawyers to successfully and profitably manage their firms. The
company has been investing heavily in its support and services team and
product development, and I’m thrilled to be joining the company at such
an exciting time.”
About Rippe & Kingston
Rippe & Kingston is recognized as the industry leader in providing Tier
1 financial management software to any size law firm. With over 30 years
of law firm specialization, leveraging our roots grounded in the largest
CPA and technology consulting firm in the Greater Cincinnati area, the
Legal Management System provides law firms with the necessary technology
to make firms more efficient and profitable. For more information,
please visit www.rippe.com.
About ParkerGale Capital
ParkerGale Capital is a small private equity fund based in Chicago that
buys profitable, founder-owned technology companies and corporate
carve-outs where the firm’s operating resources can have a meaningful
impact on the outcome. ParkerGale also hosts the private equity
industry’s only podcast, the PEFunCast on iTunes and Google Play. For
more information, please visit www.parkergale.com
