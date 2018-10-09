Tom Obermaier named CEO of Rippe & Kingston

Rippe & Kingston, a leading provider of financial and practice management software for law firms in the U.S., announced today that it has appointed Tom Obermaier as Chief Executive Officer. ParkerGale, a technology-focused private equity firm based in Chicago, IL, acquired a majority position in Rippe & Kingston in May 2018.

Mr. Obermaier is an accomplished leader with a 30-year track record of working with high-growth software and service companies as well as global law firms. He brings a high-energy, collaborative leadership style and a passion for client service and success. Most recently, Mr. Obermaier served as the Chief Executive Officer for Regulatory Data Corp, an industry-leading fintech software company. Prior to RDC, Mr. Obermaier was Chief Risk Officer for Global Transaction Services at Citigroup. Previously, Mr. Obermaier held senior leadership roles with Deutsche Bank AG, Bankers Trust Company, and was formerly a practicing attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

“We ran a comprehensive search to ensure we found the right partner to collaborate with the existing senior management team as well as lead the company in its rapid growth,” said Kristina Heinze, Partner at ParkerGale Capital. “We are confident Tom is a great fit for the exceptional culture at Rippe and are excited about his executing our shared vision for taking the company to the next level.”

“I’m extremely excited to join the Rippe & Kingston team,” said Mr. Obermaier. “Rippe has a 30-year+ reputation for outstanding focus on the client and for providing high-quality financial management software that allows lawyers to successfully and profitably manage their firms. The company has been investing heavily in its support and services team and product development, and I’m thrilled to be joining the company at such an exciting time.”

About Rippe & Kingston

Rippe & Kingston is recognized as the industry leader in providing Tier 1 financial management software to any size law firm. With over 30 years of law firm specialization, leveraging our roots grounded in the largest CPA and technology consulting firm in the Greater Cincinnati area, the Legal Management System provides law firms with the necessary technology to make firms more efficient and profitable. For more information, please visit www.rippe.com.

About ParkerGale Capital

ParkerGale Capital is a small private equity fund based in Chicago that buys profitable, founder-owned technology companies and corporate carve-outs where the firm’s operating resources can have a meaningful impact on the outcome. ParkerGale also hosts the private equity industry’s only podcast, the PEFunCast on iTunes and Google Play. For more information, please visit www.parkergale.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005948/en/