Tom Skerritt’s Heyou Media to Partner with Terry Rossio and Chamaeleon Productions on Comedy Series, “Turbo Dates”

Seattle’s Heyou Media Holdings, Inc., a digital cross-platform visual
entertainment media company founded by Emmy winner actor, writer and
filmmaker Tom Skerritt, announced today that the company has signed an
agreement with acclaimed screenwriter Terry Rossio and his company,
Chamaeleon Productions of Los Angeles. The two companies will
collaborate to produce and distribute a new series called “Turbo Dates,”
from series creator Jocelyn Stamat, a “different” take on dating, with a
planned release across several digital entertainment platforms.
“Terry Rossio, Joe Russell and Jocelyn Stamat at Chamaeleon Productions
have written and produced three seasons of ‘Turbo Dates,’ featuring a
wide range of actors performing top level short form comedy. Heyou Media
is thrilled to be partnered with such a talented group,” said Warren
Etheredge, VP of Curation and Acquisitions at Heyou Media. “Tom and
Terry have played pivotal roles in industry-defining projects, and this
partnership is a continuation of that spirit to provide engaging and
entertaining content.”
“Heyou Media offers a smart and timely approach to content creation and
distribution. Tom and his team provide the experience and vision needed
to provide fresh content to viewers around the world,” said Rossio.
Rossio is considered one of the most successful writers in the
entertainment industry, consistently delivering award-winning
productions with financial success during the last several decades. He
has been the creative force behind such record-breaking and blockbuster
films as Shrek, Aladdin, and several of the Pirates of
the Caribbean movies. His breakthrough writing style has delighted
millions while redefining the standard and tone for storytelling and
finding new ways to appeal to today’s audience.
“It’s about stories and telling them in ways that surprise and reshape
known conventions; touching emotions and striking chords like never
before. Terry’s style and philosophies align with Heyou Media’s.
Together, we might even have an opportunity to rewrite the story for our
industry,” added Skerritt, Founder and Chairman of Heyou Media.
About Chamaeleon Productions
Chamaeleon Productions, an entertainment company formed by Terry Rossio
and Jocelyn Stamat in 2004, specializes in short films, film series and
theatrical features. Next up for the company is the feature film
Dashboard Jesus and Hula Girl, currently in production.
About Heyou Media Holdings, Inc.
Heyou Media, Inc. (www.heyoumedia.com)
develops and distributes cross-platform visual entertainment, including
long-form features and series, music, short-form video, web series,
virtual reality, Heyou Memeo™ and special interest videos.
Products include “Heyou Reimagined Classics,” “Mini.Mobile.Movies.,” and
“Heyou Features,” which includes such projects as David
Guterson’s East of the Mountains, Skerritt’s Your Move,
and Stroller Gangs web series, available on Amazon Prime and the
Heyou Media website.
