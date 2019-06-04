TomTom : Collaborates on Innovative Road Safety Initiative

Location technology specialist, TomTom (TOM2),
today announced that it is collaborating with the EU Data Task Force
(DTF) on a proof of concept to improve road safety by sharing vehicle
and infrastructure data between countries and manufacturers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005826/en/
Using the latest technologies, vehicles can detect and warn occupants
about dangerous road conditions — for example, when roads are slippery.
However, these warnings can also be beneficial to other drivers and road
operators.
In the DTF proof of concept, vehicle-generated data such as
alerts, along with infrastructure information, will be shared using a
decentralised data collaboration architecture. TomTom plays a critical
role by taking these datasets, processing them, and delivering them back
to other vehicles via its live Traffic services, and to road authorities.
The DTF is a public-private initiative that is focused implementing
existing EU laws on safety data access. Its members include the European
Commission, national governments, vehicle manufacturers and service
providers. The Data Task Force is a trusted partnership that enables
fair competition. It is based on the principle of reciprocity where
safety data is offered in return for safety services.
Ralf-Peter Schäfer, VP Traffic and Travel, TomTom, said: “Improving road
safety in Europe is high on the agenda of the EU and national
governments, and it’s also high on ours. TomTom’s vision is of safer
roads, free of congestion and emissions. Our involvement in this proof
of concept demonstrates our commitment to delivering live safety
services for our customers, and our pride in being the first to
collaborate with automakers and governments to make the roads safer.”
The Data Task Force includes the following organisations:
EU Member States: The Netherlands, Ministry of Infrastructure
and Water Management; Spain, Ministry of Home Affairs La Subdirección
General de Gestión de la Movilidad DGT; Finland, Transport and
Communications Agency TRAFICOM; Germany, Federal Ministry of Transport
and Digital Infrastructure and Luxembourg, Ministry of the Economy.
Service Providers: HERE Europe B.V. and TomTom Traffic B.V.
Vehicle Manufacturers: BMW AG; Ford Smart Mobility Ltd;
Mercedes Benz; Volvo Cars
ENDS
About TomTom
TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist,
shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software,
real-time traffic information and services.
To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and
emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving.
By combining our extensive experience with leading business and
technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and,
ultimately, autonomous driving.
Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s
technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
www.tomtom.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005826/en/