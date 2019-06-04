TomTom : Collaborates on Innovative Road Safety Initiative

Live Vehicle Data Powers European Trials

Location technology specialist, TomTom (TOM2), today announced that it is collaborating with the EU Data Task Force (DTF) on a proof of concept to improve road safety by sharing vehicle and infrastructure data between countries and manufacturers.

Using the latest technologies, vehicles can detect and warn occupants about dangerous road conditions — for example, when roads are slippery. However, these warnings can also be beneficial to other drivers and road operators.

In the DTF proof of concept, vehicle-generated data such as alerts, along with infrastructure information, will be shared using a decentralised data collaboration architecture. TomTom plays a critical role by taking these datasets, processing them, and delivering them back to other vehicles via its live Traffic services, and to road authorities.

The DTF is a public-private initiative that is focused implementing existing EU laws on safety data access. Its members include the European Commission, national governments, vehicle manufacturers and service providers. The Data Task Force is a trusted partnership that enables fair competition. It is based on the principle of reciprocity where safety data is offered in return for safety services.

Ralf-Peter Schäfer, VP Traffic and Travel, TomTom, said: “Improving road safety in Europe is high on the agenda of the EU and national governments, and it’s also high on ours. TomTom’s vision is of safer roads, free of congestion and emissions. Our involvement in this proof of concept demonstrates our commitment to delivering live safety services for our customers, and our pride in being the first to collaborate with automakers and governments to make the roads safer.”

The Data Task Force includes the following organisations:

EU Member States: The Netherlands, Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management; Spain, Ministry of Home Affairs La Subdirección General de Gestión de la Movilidad DGT; Finland, Transport and Communications Agency TRAFICOM; Germany, Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure and Luxembourg, Ministry of the Economy.

Service Providers: HERE Europe B.V. and TomTom Traffic B.V.

Vehicle Manufacturers: BMW AG; Ford Smart Mobility Ltd; Mercedes Benz; Volvo Cars

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

